Truecaller launches Assistant in India. The AI feature will answer calls on your behalf

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 21, 2023 02:02 PM IST

The service, however, is available only for Android devices, noted Truecaller.

Truecaller has launched its AI-powered Assistant in India, noting that the feature will answer calls on the receiver's behalf, while continuing to filter out unwanted spam.

Truecaller's AI-powered Assistant for India (Image courtesy: Truecaller)
“In India, answering every call is cultural. Missed calls can cause unease for busy individuals as they hold potential opportunities like new business connections, new job offers, and so on. That's where Truecaller Assistant steps in, offering you a new way to handle the ringing phone,” Truecaller said in a July 19 blog post introducing the feature.

According to the company, the Assistant is ‘one-of-a-kind’ premium service that not only identifies incoming calls (like Truecaller's Caller ID), but takes the ability a step further by engaging with the person on the other side.

Truecaller Assistant: How does it work?

Firstly, it must be noted that the service is available only for Android devices. Now, download the Truecaller app; if you already have it, you can start using the Assistant straight away. On the other hand, if you downloaded the app, activate it, and only then you can use the Assistant.

Truecaller Assistant: How to use?

When you receive a call, simply tap ‘Assistant.' If you are, however, away from the phone, the Assistant will answer the call on its own after a few rings.

Truecaller Assistant: Screening process

The feature greets the caller, and uses advanced speech-to-text technology to identify the person's identity and the reason for the call. Simultaneously, real-time details are made available to the receiver, and they can decide whether to answer the call or not.

Truecaller Assistant: Features

Voices: Users get to choose from total 5 different voices that are both male and female.

Speech-to-text: It converts the caller's message into text, doing so in real-time. The user can thus easily read the purpose of the call without the need to listen to the conversation.

Languages: It understands English, Hindi, and multiple regional languages.

Recording the screening: With this, people can review the call details later.

Customised greeting: Customise the greeting that the Assistant conveys to the unknown caller.

    HT News Desk

