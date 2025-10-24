UPI to get AI help for payments, NPCI has a new…

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched a new AI-powered assistant, ‘UPI Help’, to simplify digital transactions on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The tool is designed to assist users with queries, manage payment mandates, and address grievances related to UPI payments. NPCI aims to make digital transactions more efficient by reducing the dependence on manual customer support. NPCI launches AI-powered UPI Help to resolve payment issues, manage mandates, and track transaction complaints.

Instant Support for Payment Queries

UPI Help will allow users to receive quick responses for issues encountered during UPI transactions. Users can check transaction statuses, report failed or pending payments, and raise complaints directly through the assistant. The system interacts with banks to give faster dispute resolution under the UPI Dispute Resolution (UDIR) framework, which could help resolve payment-related concerns efficiently.

Also read: Indian man who’s challenging WhatsApp, now takes up new UPI project to fight Paytm, PhonePe…

Simplified Management of UPI Mandates

The assistant also offers a feature to manage recurring payments and auto-pay mandates. Users can view all active mandates in a single interface, track ongoing subscriptions, and monitor automatic transactions without switching between multiple apps or banking portals. This centralised approach will make it easier to keep control over recurring payments.

Also read: ₹1.5 crore gone after Hyderabad techie ‘invests’ in IPO over WhatsApp

Tracking Grievances and Merchant Complaints

UPI Help enables users to log complaints for incomplete transactions or merchant-related issues. It also supports service-related concerns, including refunds and failed transfers, which previously required extensive follow-ups with customer care. For payments under the peer-to-merchant (P2M) scheme, the assistant forwards complaint details to the relevant bank and provides updates on the settlement process, which helps improve transparency and reduce resolution time.

Also read: Apple may skip iPhone 19 and launch iPhone 20 in 2027 alongside foldable iPhone: Report

How to Access the AI Assistant

NPCI has made UPI Help accessible through multiple channels. Users can reach it via member banks’ websites, chatbots, the DigiSaathi portal, and eventually within UPI apps through API integration. The assistant is currently in a pilot phase with a select group of users. NPCI will collect feedback from this phase before extending the service to a broader user base across all UPI platforms.