‘Use AI or get out…': GitHub CEO warns developers

GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke has issued a stark message to developers across the world: adapt to artificial intelligence, or risk becoming irrelevant. In a detailed post on X, Dohmke didn't mince words. “The evidence is clear: Either you embrace AI, or get out of this career,” he said. GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke believes AI will soon write most of the world’s code. (Representational Image)(Pixabay)

According to him, AI is on track to write 90 percent of all code within the next two to five years. Rather than panic, though, Dohmke claims developers are showing optimism. Many are actively learning how to collaborate with AI tools, refining their prompting skills, reviewing machine-generated code, and stepping into new roles that demand higher-order thinking.

“This is no longer a question of productivity. It’s a question of reinvention,” he added.

Dohmke also believes this change must begin at the education level. He argued that coding education needs to evolve beyond syntax drills. Instead, students should be trained to question AI-generated answers, think critically, and build a deeper understanding of system-level design.

His comments follow an internal GitHub study that tracked how 22 developers are currently using AI in their workflow. The findings revealed that those who embraced the technology fully experienced significant changes, not only in how they operate but also in how they view their careers. Developers reported increased ambition, improved problem-solving, and higher job satisfaction.

“They’re not writing less code – they’re enabling more complex, system-level work,” said Dohmke.

He stressed that AI is not replacing developers, but transforming their roles. Coders are increasingly becoming system designers, reviewers, and AI directors. One developer summed it up light-heartedly, saying, “My next title might be Creative Director of Code.”