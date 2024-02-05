Valentines Day gifts : High-end smartwatches for men under ₹2000 to gift
Valentines day: Find the perfect fit for your partner’s lifestyle. Explore top smartwatches for men under 2000 combining style and technology.
This year, express your love and redefine your gifting game with a unique ensemble, top-notch and affordable smartwatches for men under 2000. Far beyond traditional tokens of affection, these timepieces represent a harmonious marriage of style and technology, offering a distinctive melody in the orchestration of love. In the realm of modern gifting, smartwatches have become a symbol of sophistication, blending seamlessly with both style and technology.
In a world where expressions of affection often follow conventional paths, our curated selection aims to redefine the narrative. These smartwatches are not just accessories, they are stories waiting to be told, each tick-tock encapsulating the essence of your partner's unique journey. The featured selection of smartwatches under 2000 brings forth a collection that not only embodies elegance but also integrates cutting-edge technology. From fitness enthusiasts to tech-savvy professionals, there's a smartwatch to suit every personality and lifestyle.
Our carefully curated list takes into account the latest trends, ensuring that your partner receives a device that not only complements their fashion sense but, also caters to their technological needs. These smartwatches are more than mere timekeepers; they are a seamless extension of one's personality, offering features that range from health tracking and notifications to stylish customizable watch faces.
1. Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Elite Black)
Experience the pinnacle of smartwatch technology with the Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 Max. Its massive 1.85 inches TFT LCD display, boasting 550 nits brightness, ensures clear visibility even under sunlight. Seamlessly connect with tru sync technology for stable and efficient communication. Enjoy BT calling, smart DND for uninterrupted sleep, and access 100 sports modes through the Noise Health Suite. With a 10-day battery life, this sleek black wrist companion, supported by the NoiseFit app, enhances your daily life.
Specifications of Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Elite Black)
Brand: Noise
Model Name: ColorFit Pulse 2 Max
Style: Casual
Colour: Elite black
Screen Size: 1.85 Inches
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Massive 1.85" TFT LCD Display
|Advanced features may be overwhelming for some users
|BT calling for convenient communication
|May be large for those with smaller wrists
|Tru sync technology for stable connections
|Requires regular charging
|Smart DND for Uninterrupted Sleep
|Noise Health Suite with 100+ Sports Modes
|NoiseFit App for efficient management
2. mi Smart Watch for Men - Smart Watches for Men Women, Bluetooth Smartwatch Touch Screen Bluetooth Smart Watches for Android iOS Phones Wrist Phone Watch, Women - Royal Black ID116 Smart Watch - Black
Elevate your lifestyle with the VELL-TECH ID116 Smart Watch - a modern marvel for both men and women. Featuring a vibrant 1.3-inch IPS Color Screen, it displays real-time tracking data for easy readability. With 24/7 heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking, this sleek black smartwatch offers comprehensive health insights. It accurately records steps, calories, distance, and more, making it an all-in-one fitness companion. Stay connected with smart notifications, including calls and messages, delivered straight to your wrist via Bluetooth connectivity.
Specifications of . mi Smart Watch for Men - Smart Watches for Men Women, Bluetooth Smartwatch Touch Screen Bluetooth Smart Watches for Android iOS Phones Wrist Phone Watch, Women - Royal Black ID116 Smart Watch - Black
Brand: VELL-TECH
Model Name: ID116 Smart Watch
Style: Modern
Colour: Black
Screen Size: 2 Inches
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|1.3-inch high definition ips color screen for clear display
|Requires regular charging
|24/7 heart rate monitor & sleep tracker for health insights
|May be large for those with smaller wrists
|Comprehensive fitness tracking: steps, calories, distance
|All-in-one fitness watch for health and exercise
|Smart notifications for calls and messages
|Bluetooth connectivity for seamless integration
3. Noise Newly Launched ColorFit Pulse 3 with 1.96" Biggest Display Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Premium Build, Auto Sport Detection & 170+ Watch Faces Smartwatch for Men & Women (Vintage Brown)
Introducing the Noise ColorFit Pulse 3, a cutting-edge smartwatch with a massive 1.96 inches TFT display, offering an immersive visual experience. The vintage brown square design and premium build add a touch of sophistication to your style. Enjoy a hassle-free 7-day battery life, keeping you connected on the go. Explore advanced features like Bluetooth calling with Tru Sync, smart DND, and auto sport detection. Achieve your fitness goals with the NoiseFit app, complete challenges, and earn exclusive rewards. This smartwatch is not just a device; it's a lifestyle statement for both men and women.
Specifications of Noise Newly Launched ColorFit Pulse 3 with 1.96" Biggest Display Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Premium Build, Auto Sport Detection & 170+ Watch Faces Smartwatch for Men & Women (Vintage Brown)
- Brand: Noise
- Model name: ColorFit Pulse 3
- Style: Square
- Colour: Vintage brown
- Screen size: 1.96 inches
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|1.96" tft display for an immersive experience
|Limited color options
|7-day battery life for uninterrupted connectivity
|May be large for those with smaller wrists
|Advanced bluetooth calling with tru sync™
|Requires regular charging
|Smart DNDfor undisturbed sleep
|Readings may have error margins
|Noisefit app for fitness tracking and challenges
|Premium build and vintage brown design
4. Noise Newly Launched ColorFit Pulse 3 with 1.96" Biggest Display Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Premium Build, Auto Sport Detection & 170+ Watch Faces Smartwatch for Men & Women (Silver Grey)
Experience the future of wearable technology with the Noise ColorFit Pulse 3, now available in elegant Silver Grey. Boasting a 1.96-inch TFT display with a thinner bezel, this smartwatch delivers an unparalleled visual experience. The square design and premium build add sophistication, while the 7-day battery life ensures constant connectivity. Enjoy advanced Bluetooth calling with Tru Sync, auto sport detection, and 170+ watch faces. Enhance your fitness journey with the NoiseFit app, and with smart features like DND for undisrupted sleep. Elevate your style and functionality with this statement piece for both men and women.
Specifications of Noise Newly Launched ColorFit Pulse 3 with 1.96" Biggest Display Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Premium Build, Auto Sport Detection & 170+ Watch Faces Smartwatch for Men & Women (Silver Grey)
Brand: Noise
Model Name: ColorFit Pulse 3
Style: Square
Colour: Silver Grey
Screen Size: 1.96 Inches
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|1.96-inch TFT Display for Exceptional Visuals
|Limited color options
|7-day battery life for continuous connectivity
|May be large for those with smaller wrists
|Advanced Bluetooth calling with tru sync™
|Requires regular charging
|Smart dnd for uninterrupted sleep
|Readings may have error margins
|Noisefit app for fitness tracking and challenges
5. MELBON Smart Watch Golden, Golden Smartwatch for Men Ultra Watch Golden Smartwatch - 49mm Stylish Design - Bluetooth Call, Wireless Charge, Golden
The MELBON 24K-Gold-Series-3 Smart Watch is more than a timepiece; it's a statement accessory that seamlessly integrates style and functionality, ensuring you stay connected and healthy with a touch of glamour. The 49mm stylish design showcases a vibrant display, effortlessly tracking your daily activity, including steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes. With Bluetooth call capability, wireless charging, and a suite of features, this smartwatch keeps you seamlessly connected. From health monitoring to social media notifications, music playback to customizable themes, experience a perfect blend of sophistication and functionality.
Specifications of MELBON Smart Watch Golden, Golden Smartwatch for Men Ultra Watch Golden Smartwatch - 49mm Stylish Design - Bluetooth Call, Wireless Charge, Golden
Brand: MELBON
Model Name: 24K-Gold-Series-3
Style: 24K-Gold-Series-3
Colour: Gold
Special feature: email, blood pressure monitor, multisport tracker, activity tracker, custom activity tracking
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|stylish 49mm design with golden finish
|Limited color options
|Vibrant display for effortless activity tracking
|May be large for those with smaller wrists
|Bluetooth call capability for seamless connectivity
|Requires app for full feature access
|Wireless charging for convenience
|Extensive health monitoring: heart rate, spo2, blood pressure
|Social media notifications and music playback
Customizable themes for personalization
6. Fastrack Limitless Glide Advanced UltraVU HD Display|BT Calling|ATS Chipset|100+ Sports Modes & Watchfaces|Calculator|Voice Assistant|in-Built Games|24 * 7 HRM|IP68 Smartwatch
Stay connected, track your fitness, and enjoy a host of features in a sleek Carbon Black design that complements your modern style. The Fastrack Limitless Glide showcases an UltraVU HD display with vibrant pixel resolution, available in stunning new colours. Enjoy SingleSync BT calling, favourite contacts storage, and quick replies on Android, powered by an advanced chipset for zero lags and faster processing. With 100+ sports modes, AI coach, and auto multisport recognition, it's your perfect fitness companion.. Explore limitless possibilities with the Fastrack Reflex World App, offering up to 7 days of battery life under standard conditions and up to 3 days with BT Calling.
Specifications of Fastrack Limitless Glide Advanced UltraVU HD Display|BT Calling|ATS Chipset|100+ Sports Modes & Watchfaces|Calculator|Voice Assistant|in-Built Games|24 * 7 HRM|IP68 Smartwatch
Brand: Fastrack
Model Name: Fastrack Limitless Glide
Style: Modern
Colour: Carbon Black
Special Feature: Multisport Tracker, Activity Tracker, Camera, Phone Call, Heart Rate Monitor
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Ultra UV hd display for stunning visuals
|Limited color options
|Single sync bt calling and quick replies
|May be large for those with smaller wrists
|Advanced 100+ sports modes with AI coach
|Requires regular charging with BT calling
|AI voice assistant and in-built games
|IP 68 water resistance for durability
|Auto Stress Monitor, 24x7 HRM, SpO2, Sleep Monitor
Long Battery Life Under Standard Conditions
7. Vibez by Lifelong |New Launch| Trooper Smart Watch for Men | 2.02” Always On Display AMOLED, 550 NITS, 60Hz Refresh Rate, Two Straps, BT Calling, Multiple Sports Mode, Rugged Smartwatch (VBSW2124)
The Vibez by Lifelong Trooper Smart Watch combines style, durability, and advanced features to complement your active lifestyle. The military green colour and rectangular dial, coupled with military-patterned straps, bring a touch of toughness to your wrist. Featuring a 2.02-inch always on display with 550 NITS brightness and 60Hz refresh rate, this smartwatch offers clarity even in bright conditions. The high-performance processor ensures smooth operation, while the health monitoring features, including heart rate tracking and comprehensive fitness monitoring, keep you on top of your well-being.
Specifications of Vibez by Lifelong |New Launch| Trooper Smart Watch for Men | 2.02” Always On Display AMOLED, 550 NITS, 60Hz Refresh Rate, Two Straps, BT Calling, Multiple Sports Mode, Rugged Smartwatch (VBSW2124)
Brand: Vibez
Model Name: VBSW2124
Style: Modern
Colour: Military Green
Screen Size: 2.02 Inches
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Rugged military design for a bold look
|Limited color options
|Bluetooth calling for on-the-go connectivity
|May be large for those with smaller wrists
|Extended battery life (300mah)
|Requires regular charging with Bluetooth calling
|High-performance processor for smooth operation
|Comprehensive health monitoring: heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen
|Always on display amoled with 550 nits
Multiple sports modes for varied workouts
8. Maxima Nitro 1.39" HD Large Round Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch| 600 Nits| One Tap Connect| Metallic Design| 8 Days Battery| AI Voice Assist| 100+ Sports Mode| Calculator Smartwatch for Men and Women
Step into the future with the Maxima Nitro smart watch in space black, designed for both men and women. The 1.39-inch Ultra HD display with 600 Nits brightness offers vibrant colours and crystal-clear visuals, enhancing every glance. Instant connectivity is at your fingertips with the advanced realtek chipset, ensuring seamless Bluetooth calling with a single tap. The metallic elegance of the premium design reflects craftsmanship excellence, while advanced health tracking features monitor heart rate, SpO2 levels, sleep patterns, and menstrual cycles. Express your unique style with over 150 cloud-based watch faces and enjoy a fitness powerhouse with over 100 sports modes.
Specifications of Maxima Nitro 1.39" HD Large Round Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch| 600 Nits| One Tap Connect| Metallic Design| 8 Days Battery| AI Voice Assist| 100+ Sports Mode| Calculator Smartwatch for Men and Women
Brand: Maxima
Model Name: Nitro
Style: Nitro
Colour: Space Black
Screen Size: 1.39 Inches
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|1.39-inch Ultra HD Display with 600 Nits brightness
|Limited color options
|One-tap connectivity with advanced realtek chipset
|May be large for those with smaller wrists
|Premium metallic design for wlegance
|Requires regular charging
|Advanced health tracking: heart rate, spo2, sleep
|Over 150 cloud-based watch faces for personalization
|100+ sports modes for precise fitness tracking
|Inbuilt games for all-day entertainment
|IP67 water resistance for versatile use
9. Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Jet Black)
The Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 Max smartwatch offers a perfect blend of form and function in a sleek and powerful jet black appearance. The square design features a massive 1.85-inch TFT LCD display with 550 nits brightness, ensuring clear visibility even under the brightest sun. Stay connected with BT calling, manage calls, and access favourite contacts seamlessly. Tru Sync technology guarantees a faster and stable connection with low power consumption. Enjoy uninterrupted sleep with smart DND and kickstart your fitness journey with Noise health Suite and 100 sports modes.
Specifications of Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Jet Black)
Brand: Noise
Model Name: ColorFit Pulse 2 Max
Style: Square
Colour: Jet Black
Screen Size: 1.85 Inches
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|1.85-inch TFT LCD Display with 550 Nits Brightness
|App dependency for certain advanced functionalities
|Bluetooth Calling for convenient communication
|Requires regular charging
|Tru sync technology for faster and stable connection
|Smart DND for uninterrupted sleep
|Noise health suite and 100 sports modes for fitness
Top 3 features for you
Product Name
Screen size
Style
Special feature
|Noise Pulse 2 Max
|1.85 Inches
|Square
|1.85 inches TFT display, BT calling, Tru sync technology, smart DND, noise health suite, 100 sports modes
|mi Smart Watch for Men
|2 Inches
|Modern
|1.3 inches IPS color screen, 24/7 heart rate monitor & sleep tracker, comprehensive fitness tracking, smart notifications
|Noise ColorFit Pulse 3
|1.96 Inches
|Square
|1.96 iches TFT display, 7-day battery life, advanced bluetooth calling, smart DND, noise health suite, 170+ watch faces
|MELBON Smart Watch Golden
|Not specified
|24K-Gold-Series-3
|Vibrant amoled display, bluetooth calling, 49mm stylish design, wireless charging
|Fastrack Limitless Glide
|Not specified
|Modern
|Ultra VU HD display, bt calling, advanced chipset, 100+ sports modes, AI voice assistant, in-built games, IP68 water resistance
|Vibez Trooper Smart Watch
|2.02 Inches
|Modern
|2.02 inches always on display amoled, 550 nits, 60hz refresh rate, bluetooth calling, rugged design, multiple sports modes
|Maxima Nitro
|1.39 Inches
|Nitro
|1.39 inches HD display, bluetooth calling, 600 nits brightness, ai voice assist, 100+ sports modes, metallic design, 8 days battery
|Noise Pulse 2 Max
|1.85 Inches
|Square
|1.85 inches TFT display, BT calling, Tru sync technology, smart dnd, noise health suite, 100 sports modes
Best value for money
For a budget-friendly yet feature-packed option, the Noise Pulse 2 Max stands out with its 1.85-inch TFT Display, BT Calling, and a plethora of fitness features through Noise Health Suite. With a competitive price, it offers excellent value for money, ensuring a seamless blend of style and functionality for the user.
Best overall product
The Noise ColorFit Pulse 3 takes the lead as the best overall product with its 1.96-inch TFT Display, 7-day battery life, and advanced Bluetooth calling. The premium build, coupled with features like Smart DND and Noise Health Suite, positions it as a versatile smartwatch catering to both style and fitness needs. The extensive watch face options further enhance its appeal, making it a well-rounded and sophisticated choice for users.
How to find the best Smartwatch under 2000
To find the best smartwatch under 2000, consider your priorities. Look for key features like display size, style, and special functionalities such as fitness tracking or Bluetooth calling. Read user reviews to understand real-world performance and check for compatibility with your smartphone. Brands like Noise, mi, and Fastrack often offer quality options. Keep an eye on promotions and sales to get the most value for your money. Additionally, explore e-commerce platforms and compare specifications to make an informed decision based on your preferences and lifestyle.
