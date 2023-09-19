News / Technology / Vivo T2 Pro 5G key specifications revealed. What we know ahead of September 22 launch

Vivo T2 Pro 5G key specifications revealed. What we know ahead of September 22 launch

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 19, 2023 11:04 AM IST

On the launch day, Vivo will begin sales of the smartphone from 12 noon onwards.

Vivo has revealed at least a couple of key specifications of the T2 Pro 5G ahead of the smartphone's September 22 launch in India, doing so via teasers on X (formerly Twitter) and a dedicated Flipkart landing page.

The T2 Pro 5G (Image courtesy: Vivo)
On the launch day, the T2 Pro 5G will go on sale from 12 noon onwards. According to Gadgets 360.com, it is likely to be priced somewhere around 22,000 to 23,000.

Specifications

(1.) The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED 3D curved display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The screen will have a peak brightness of 1300 nits.

(2.) As its processing unit, the device gets the ‘cutting-edge’ MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G processor.

(3.) Additionally, in the teaser images, the T2 Pro 5G can be seen with a holepunch display design with thin bezel on the sides.

(4.) On the camera front, there appears to be a dual rear camera support for optical image stabilisation (OIS).

(5.) The handset, which has a thickness of 0.73 mm, has received more than 720,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmark platform, Vivo claims.

    HT News Desk

