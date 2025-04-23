Vivo T4 5G vs Oppo F29 5G: Which phone under Rs.25000 to buy

Vivo has launched a new T series model in India, the Vivo T4 5G, at under Rs.25000. The smartphone is packed with a massive 7300mAh battery, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, and others, providing plenty of attractive features. But, does it compete with other smartphone models under the same price bracket? Well, to gain a greater understanding, we have compared the smartphone with Oppo’s latest F series model, the Oppo F29 5G, which was launched earlier this year with some great durability features. Therefore, know how the Vivo T4 5G compares to Oppo F29 5G and which smartphone should you buy under Rs.25000. Know which mid-ranger you should buy under Rs.25000, Vivo T4 5G or Oppo F29 5G.(Vivo/ Oppo)

Vivo T4 5G vs Oppo F29 5G: Design and display

The Vivo T4 5G is 7.9mm slim and weighs only 199 grams, which is impressive considering the massive battery size. It features a circular camera module on the rear panel housing two lenses and an LED ring light. It also offers IP65 and MIL-STD-810H ratings for enhanced durability. On the other hand, the Oppo F29 5G comes with a unique and durable design, as it has received military-grade certification as well as three IP ratings of IP66, IP68, and IP69.

For display, the Vivo T4 5G features a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5000nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Oppo F29 comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200nits peak brightness.

Vivo T4 5G vs Oppo F29 5G: Performance and battery

The Vivo T4 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. On the other hand, the Oppo F29 is equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, offering smooth day-to-day performance. Both smartphone offers plenty of AI-powered features.

For lasting performance, the Vivo T4 5G is backed by a 7300mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging. Whereas, the Oppo F29 comes with,500mAh battery that comes with 45W SUPERVOOC charging support

Vivo T4 5G vs Oppo F29 5G: Camera

The Vivo T4 5G features a dual camera setup that includes 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera. Whereas, the Oppo F29 also features a dual camera system with 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, Vivo T4 5G features 32MP selfie camera, and Oppo F29 features 16MP front camera.

Vivo T4 5G vs Oppo F29 5G: Price

The Vivo T4 5G comes at a starting price of Rs.21999 for 8GB+128GB storage variant, and the Oppo F29 comes at a price of Rs.23999 for a similar storage variant.