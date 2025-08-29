Vivo T4 Pro 5G mobile price in India, launch discounts, camera and more

Vivo has launched the T4 Pro in India. The smartphone is available on Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and partner retail stores. Vivo T4 Pro has a 50 MP Sony IMX882 main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation, a 50 MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.(HT)

The T4 Pro comes in three variants: 8 GB + 128 GB for Rs. 27,999, 8 GB + 256 GB for Rs. 29,999, and 12 GB + 256 GB for Rs. 31,999. It is available in Nitro Blue and Blaze Gold.

Launch offers include a Rs. 3,000 instant discount on select HDFC Bank, SBI, and Axis Bank cards, or a Rs. 3,000 exchange bonus. Customers can also opt for up to six months of no-cost EMI. Users purchasing a ₹1,199 Jio prepaid plan receive two months of free access to 10 OTT apps.

Vivo T4 Pro has a 50 MP Sony IMX882 main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation, a 50 MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 32 MP front camera. All cameras support 4K video recording. AI features include AI Erase 3.0, Magic Move, Image Expander, and Photo Enhance. A Film Camera mode allows use of cinematic filters and retro tones.

The smartphone runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor with 4 nm architecture and a 6,500 mAh battery supporting 90 W FlashCharge. It offers IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance, Diamond Shield Glass, and reinforced corners.

The T4 Pro has a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display and a 0.753 cm body thickness. It runs FunTouch OS 15, offering four years of Android updates and six years of security patches. AI features include Smart Call Assistant, AI Captions, spam call protection, and pre-installed Google Gemini.