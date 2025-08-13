Vivo V60 5G vs OPPO Reno 14 5G mobile: Price, camera, performance compared

Vivo V60 vs OPPO Reno 14: Vivo has recently introduced its popular camera-centric smartphone, the Vivo V60, in India, which places it in the competitive sub-Rs. 40,000 market segment. This category already includes strong contenders such as the OPPO Reno 14 series, iQOO Neo 10, and OnePlus Nord 5. Here’s a detailed comparison between the base Vivo V60 model with 128GB storage and the OPPO Reno 14 to see how the two devices differ across pricing, display, performance, camera, and battery. Vivo V60 vs OPPO Reno 14: Here’s how the two smartphones compare.(HT, OPPO)

Vivo V60 vs OPPO Reno 14: Price Comparison

The Vivo V60 starts at Rs. 36,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs ₹38,999, the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option is priced at ₹40,999, and the top-end 16GB + 512GB configuration is priced at ₹45,999, respectively.

In contrast, the OPPO Reno 14 5G is priced at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and ₹39,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option. Additionally, a higher configuration with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at Rs. 42,999.

Vivo V60 vs OPPO Reno 14: Display

The Vivo V60 features a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports peak brightness up to 5,000 nits and comes with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. An in-display optical fingerprint sensor is included, and the device’s weight and thickness vary by colour, ranging between 192g to 201g and 7.65mm to 7.75mm.

Meanwhile, the OPPO Reno 14 5G features a 6.59-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It reaches a peak brightness of 1,200 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for durability.

Vivo V60 vs OPPO Reno 14: Processor and Performance

Vivo V60 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 and comes with a commitment of four years of software updates and six years of security patches.

In comparison, the OPPO Reno 14 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Vivo V60 vs OPPO Reno 14: Camera Setup

The Vivo V60 sports a triple rear camera setup co-developed with Zeiss, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The front has a 50MP camera, and both sides support 4K video recording.

In comparison, the OPPO Reno 14 5G also features a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens offering up to 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The front camera is 50MP, designed for high-resolution selfies and video capture.

Vivo V60 vs OPPO Reno 14: Battery and Charging

The Vivo V60 houses a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. Meanwhile, the OPPO Reno 14 5G comes with a slightly smaller 6,000mAh battery but supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.