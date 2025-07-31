Search
Vivo X Fold 5 5G mobile goes on sale in India: Price, specs, offers and availability

ByAyushmann Chawla
Updated on: Jul 31, 2025 01:43 pm IST

Vivo has officially made its foldable flagship, the Vivo X Fold 5, available for purchase in India. Launched earlier this month, the smartphone is priced at 1,49,999 for the variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It is offered in a single Titanium Grey colour and can be purchased through Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo India’s official e-store, and select retail partner outlets across the country.

Vivo XFold 5 starts at 1,49,999 in India.(Vivo)

The Vivo X Fold 5 is Vivo’s latest attempt to capture the premium foldable segment in India. It features an 8.03-inch 2K+ foldable internal display and a 6.53-inch FHD+ cover screen. Both displays support a 120Hz LTPO refresh rate and reach peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. The device runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage for high-speed performance.

One of the key highlights of the Vivo X Fold 5 is its 6,000mAh battery, which uses fourth-generation silicon negative electrode technology to improve energy density. Vivo claims this battery can operate in extreme temperatures, thanks to semi-solid-state battery components that allow usage even at -30°C. The device supports 80W fast wired charging, 40W wireless charging, and also offers reverse wireless charging.

On the camera front, the X Fold 5 is equipped with a triple-camera setup co-engineered with ZEISS. It includes a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. Both the internal and external displays are accompanied by 20MP selfie cameras.

In terms of durability, Vivo has equipped the device with a carbon fibre hinge tested for up to 600,000 folds. It also carries multiple water resistance ratings, including IPX8, IPX9, and IPX9+, along with IP5X dust resistance.

To support the launch, Vivo is offering a number of introductory deals. These include no-cost EMI options starting at 6,250 per month over 24 months with zero down payment, up to 10% instant cashback on select bank cards, and an exchange bonus under the V-Upgrade programme. Buyers can also opt for a one-year free extended warranty and receive Vivo’s TWS 3e earbuds for 1,499 as part of a bundled deal.

With top-tier specifications and a focus on durability and design, the Vivo X Fold 5 marks a significant entry into the high-end foldable smartphone market in India.

