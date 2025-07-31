Vivo X Fold 5 5G mobile goes on sale in India: Price, specs, offers and availability

Vivo has officially made its foldable flagship, the Vivo X Fold 5, available for purchase in India. Launched earlier this month, the smartphone is priced at ₹1,49,999 for the variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It is offered in a single Titanium Grey colour and can be purchased through Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo India’s official e-store, and select retail partner outlets across the country. Vivo XFold 5 starts at ₹ 1,49,999 in India.(Vivo)

The Vivo X Fold 5 is Vivo’s latest attempt to capture the premium foldable segment in India. It features an 8.03-inch 2K+ foldable internal display and a 6.53-inch FHD+ cover screen. Both displays support a 120Hz LTPO refresh rate and reach peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. The device runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage for high-speed performance.

One of the key highlights of the Vivo X Fold 5 is its 6,000mAh battery, which uses fourth-generation silicon negative electrode technology to improve energy density. Vivo claims this battery can operate in extreme temperatures, thanks to semi-solid-state battery components that allow usage even at -30°C. The device supports 80W fast wired charging, 40W wireless charging, and also offers reverse wireless charging.

On the camera front, the X Fold 5 is equipped with a triple-camera setup co-engineered with ZEISS. It includes a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. Both the internal and external displays are accompanied by 20MP selfie cameras.

In terms of durability, Vivo has equipped the device with a carbon fibre hinge tested for up to 600,000 folds. It also carries multiple water resistance ratings, including IPX8, IPX9, and IPX9+, along with IP5X dust resistance.

To support the launch, Vivo is offering a number of introductory deals. These include no-cost EMI options starting at ₹6,250 per month over 24 months with zero down payment, up to 10% instant cashback on select bank cards, and an exchange bonus under the V-Upgrade programme. Buyers can also opt for a one-year free extended warranty and receive Vivo’s TWS 3e earbuds for ₹1,499 as part of a bundled deal.

With top-tier specifications and a focus on durability and design, the Vivo X Fold 5 marks a significant entry into the high-end foldable smartphone market in India.