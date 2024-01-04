Vivo X100 series launches in India today: Where to watch event live?

Vivo has confirmed that its X100 series is set to make its entry into the Indian market on January 4 with the launch event scheduled for 12pm. Initially launched in China back in November, the series introduces two smartphones – the Vivo X100 and the Vivo X100 Pro. Vivo X100(Vivo)

Where to watch Vivo X100 launch live?

Hindustan Times will provide minute-to-minute updates as the launch ceremony unfolds.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Follow here: Vivo X100 launch live updates

However, those anticipating the livestream can view it on Vivo's social media platforms. Alternatively, you can watch the live launch in the window provided below.

Vivo X100 and X100 Pro specifications

• Vivo X100 and X100 Pro run on MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor, based on a 4nm process.

• Both feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

• Key differences lie in camera and battery specs; X100 has a 50MP main sensor and 64MP telephoto camera (3x optical zoom), while X100 Pro has a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP Zeiss lens (4.3x optical zoom).

• Both phones sport a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

• Vivo X100 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging, while X100 Pro comes with a 5,400 mAh battery and 120W fast charging.

• Both models offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

• Connectivity options include USB-C 3.2 port, WiFi-7, 5G, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.3.

• X100 series showcases advanced camera capabilities with different zoom features.

• Impressive display features with high refresh rate and brightness for an enhanced visual experience.

• Both phones cater to diverse storage needs and offer fast-charging solutions for prolonged usage.