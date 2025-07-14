Vivo X200 FE 5G mobile price in India, specifications, camera and more

Vivo is all set to launch its two new smartphones, Vivo X200 FE and Vivo X Fold 5, in India today, July 14. The smartphones will officially launch at 12 PM (IST) and will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Vivo’s official online store shortly after the event. Vivo is set to launch its two new devices, Vivo X200 FE and Vivo X Fold 5, in India today at 12 pm.(Vivo)

Vivo X200 FE: Price in India (Leaked)

The Vivo X200 FE, previously unveiled in China, now has its Indian pricing and specifications leaked ahead of the launch. According to tipster Paras Guglani, the starting price for the Vivo X200 FE in India will be Rs. 49,999 after offers, with the base price listed at Rs. 54,999.

Additionally, the tipster revealed that the Vivo X200 FE will be available in two configurations: one with 12GB of RAM paired with 256GB of internal storage, and another with 16GB of RAM alongside 512GB of storage. The device will come in three colour options: yellow, blue, and grey. A charger will also be included in the retail package.

Vivo X200 FE: Specifications

The Vivo X200 FE features a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,216 x 2,640 pixels (1.5K), a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a pixel density of 460ppi. It houses a 6,000 mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. For optics, the Vivo X200 FE features a triple rear camera setup developed in partnership with Zeiss. The primary sensor is a 50MP Zeiss IMX921, accompanied by a 50MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. On the front, the phone carries a 50MP wide-angle camera for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ octa-core processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The device houses a 6,000 mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. It runs on Funtouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15, and supports dual SIM cards.

Furthermore, the Vivo X200 FE carries IP68 and IP69 ratings, which ensure protection against dust and water. It also includes connectivity features like Bluetooth 5.4, GPS with support for Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, and A-GPS systems, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, and OTG functionality. The device measures 150.83 x 71.76 x 7.99 mm, and it weighs 186 grams.t.