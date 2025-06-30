Vivo X200 FE India launch soon, to offer 50MP ZEISS cameras, 90W fast charging

Vivo has unveiled the X200 FE, positioning it as a compact flagship with performance credentials and high-end imaging capabilities. Its 6.31‑inch flat LTPO AMOLED display carries a 1.5K resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a claimed peak brightness of 5,000 nits. Vivo X200 FE debuted in China in October 2024 and is expected in India in the coming weeks,(Vivo)

Design and Build

Weighing around 186 g and measuring just 7.99 mm thick, the X200 FE is designed for one-handed use . It features curved contours for better grip and is available in four colourways: Blue Breeze, Yellow Glow, Pink Vibe and Black Luxe.

The phone carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resilience and also meets military-grade drop standards.It features intelligent eye protection with high-frequency dimming, dual stereo speakers, NFC and 360° omnidirectional antennas for stable connectivity.

Performance and Hardware

Powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9300+ processor, paired with up to 16 GB RAM and either 256 or 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, the X200 FE delivers robust performance. It runs Funtouch OS 15 atop Android 15 and promises three years of OS updates and four years of security patches.

Camera System

In collaboration with ZEISS, the device sports a triple-camera array: a 50 MP primary sensor (Sony IMX921) with OIS, a 50 MP periscope telephoto lens (Sony IMX882) offering 3× optical zoom, and an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor. Photography modes include Stage mode, multifocal portrait, street photography and classic film filters. The front-camera is a 50 MP sensor.

Battery and Charging

A substantial 6,500 mAh battery supports 90 W fast charging, enabling a 10‑minute charge to deliver approximately three hours of video playback.

AI and Software Enhancements

AI Image Studio integrates tools like Magic Move, Image Expander and Reflection Erase. Google Gemini support enables features such as Circle to Search, screen translation, AI captions, live text and call translation.

Availability and Pricing

The X200 FE debuted in China in October 2024 and is expected in India in the coming weeks, priced between ₹50,000– ₹60,000 (~$450–600) for the 12 GB/256 GB and 16 GB/512 GB variants. This model offers flagship-level performance and imaging in a more compact, pocket-friendly form, a rare combination among high-end smartphones.