⁠Vivo X200 FE vs OnePlus 13s: Which compact flagship is worth the hype?

Vivo has launched a new compact flagship smartphone, the X200 FE, in India with a powerful processor, a bigger battery, and attractive camera features. While the Vivo X200 FE looks promising with all its offerings, there is another competitor in the market that has gained much attention among buyers. Yes, we are talking about the OnePlus 13s, which was also launched as a compact flagship with powerful offerings, a flagship chipset, and more. However, if you are wondering which affordable flagship smartphone is more value for money, then we have curated a detailed comparison between the ⁠Vivo X200 FE and the OnePlus 13s for a greater understanding. Know how Vivo X200 FE compares to the OnePlus 13s in a similar price range.(Vivo/ OnePlus)

⁠Vivo X200 FE vs OnePlus 13s: Design and display

The ⁠Vivo X200 FE and OnePlus 13s both retain a compact build, which feels comfortable in the hand. However, the X200 FE is significantly slimmer compared to the OnePlus 13s. On paper, the X200 FE measures 7.9mm in thickness, and the OnePlus 13s is 8.2mm in thickness.

In terms of weight, there is only a 1-gram difference between the devices. For protection and durability, the Vivo smartphone relies on Gorilla Shield Glass and an IP68/69 rating for dust and water resistance. Whereas, the OnePlus 13s features a Ceramic Guard protection with an IP65 rating.

For display, the ⁠Vivo X200 FE features a 6.31-inch flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5000nits peak brightness. Whereas, the OnePlus 13s features a 6.32-inch ProXDR AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1600nits peak brightness.

⁠Vivo X200 FE vs OnePlus 13s: Camera

The ⁠Vivo X200 FE features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide. Whereas, the OnePlus 13s comes with a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera and a 50MP telephoto lens. Therefore, the smartphone does not provide ultrawide capabilities. For selfies, the Vivo X200 FE features a 50MP front-facing camera, and the OnePlus 13s features a 32MP selfie camera.

⁠Vivo X200 FE vs OnePlus 13s: Performance and battery

The ⁠Vivo X200 FE is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13s is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor for performance, paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage.

For lasting performance, the Vivo smartphone is backed by a massive 6500mAh battery that supports a 901 FlashCharge. Whereas, the OnePlus 13s is backed by the 5850mAh battery that supports 80W charging. Therefore, the X200 FE could provide users with a longer battery life.

⁠Vivo X200 FE vs OnePlus 13s: Price

The ⁠Vivo X200 FE and OnePlus 13s, both smartphones, are priced at Rs. 54999 for the 12GB+256GB storage variant. However, Vivo’s 16GB variant is priced at Rs. 59999, and OnePlus 13s has a similar similar but with a 12GB RAM variant.