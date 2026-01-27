Vivo X200T launching in India today: Check expected specs, price in India and more

Vivo is set to expand its flagship X200 smartphone lineup with the launch of the Vivo X200T in India today. It will be the fourth addition to the X200 series in the country and follows the company’s recent introduction of the Vivo X300 series last month. Ahead of the official announcement, Vivo has already shared several details about the upcoming phone. Let’s take a closer look at what Vivo may have in store for you. Vivo X200T is set to launch in India today at 12 pm IST. (Vivo)

Vivo X200T: Launch Timeline, Availability and Price in India The Vivo X200T will launch in India at 12:00 pm IST. After the announcement, the device will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Vivo’s official online store, and select offline retail outlets across the country.

In terms of pricing, the Vivo X200T is expected to start at Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant. Vivo may also offer a higher storage option with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, which could be priced at Rs. 69,999.

Also read: Is your smart TV too slow? Try these 4 simple fixes first

Vivo X200T: Specifications and Features (Expected) The Vivo X200T is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels. For photography, the Vivo X200T is reported to include a triple rear camera setup with Zeiss optics. The main rear camera is expected to use a 50MP Sony LYTIA LYT-702 sensor with optical image stabilisation. It may also include a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide camera and a 50MP Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto lens. On the front, the phone is said to feature a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Also read: Redmi Note 15 Pro series with 200MP camera launching in India on January 29 - All details

Under the hood, the Vivo X200T is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage to support everyday tasks and data handling.

On the software front, the Vivo X200T is expected to ship with OriginOS. The company is also rumoured to offer long-term software support, including up to five Android operating system updates and seven years of security updates.

Also read: iPhone 18 Pro series could keep centre stage despite design rumours

Furthermore, the Vivo X200T may support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity. Reports also suggest that the device could carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against water and dust. The device is likely to house a 6,200mAh battery with 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging support.