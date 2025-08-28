Vivo X300 5G mobile launch timeline tipped: Could launch with these camera upgrades in..

The Vivo X series is known for its camera-centric abilities, with the Vivo X200 Pro having been rated as one of the best camera-centric phones you can buy in the flagship world currently. And now it looks like the Vivo X300 series and X300 Pro will further look to cement this based on what the brand revealed recently, surrounding the camera sensors. Moreover, a launch timeline for the flagship series has also been tipped. Here are the details. The Vivo X200 Pro in Titanium Grey.(Shaurya Sharma/HT)

Vivo X300 series: Launch timeline tipped

Firstly, tipster Smart Pikachu on Weibo says that two new models of the Vivo X300 are currently filed, and they will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, which is going to be the next MediaTek flagship. Most importantly, the tipster adds that October has been mentioned for a potential launch. So this is certainly interesting news because the tipster has only mentioned two new models of the Vivo X300, unlike the Vivo X200 series, which offered a base Vivo X200, X200 Pro and X200 Pro Mini.

Another interesting detail happens to be the tipster mentioning Zeiss coating, which further hints that Vivo could still continue to offer Zeiss collaboration, which many have raved about for the photo capabilities these phones offer.

Camera Details

Coming to the camera sensors these phones may offer, Vivo recently confirmed that the company was going to be bringing better camera sensors in its next generation phones, and with the next generation being the Vivo X300, it makes sense that Vivo could actually bring these sensors for the Vivo X300 series itself. Vivo is expected to bring the 50MP Sony LYT828 camera and a new 200MP sensor from Samsung. These sensors could be coupled with Vivo V1 and V3 Plus chips, which could further boost the image quality.