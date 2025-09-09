Vivo X300 Pro 5G mobile could finally solve an issue that greatly annoys X200 Pro users

Vivo X300 Pro has finally started making headlines as new leaks about the device are consistently appearing on the internet. In the latest, Vivo's own project manager Han Boxiao on Weibo has detailed some of the display information about the upcoming flagship, and it brings really good news, especially for people who are not fans of quad-curved displays. This is because the Vivo X300 Pro is expected to come with a flat display and not the quad-curved display found on the Vivo X200 Pro. Here’s why it could be beneficial for users. The Vivo X200 Pro in Titanium Grey.(Shaurya Sharma/HT)

Quad-curved displays look great but are not accessory-friendly

If you have a mobile phone like the Vivo X200 Pro, which comes with a quad-curved panel, you would know how difficult it is to find a tempered glass screen protector for your device. Yes, there are UV-based tempered glasses available in the market, but these are often not good for your phone as they can cause damage by getting into places where the liquid glue should not.

Most manufacturers do not recommend UV tempered glasses, and that leaves film-based guards as the only choice to avoid scratches, which are not particularly protective. They protect against scratches but not so much from drops. This is where the Vivo X300 Pro is expected to improve, as flat displays and tempered glasses work well together.

What more do we know about the display?

According to Boxiao, the device is expected to feature a 6.78-inch display. The bezels are also going to be much slimmer compared to the X200 Pro, and the company even shared an image of the bezels compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Further, he detailed several aspects of the design, including that it will be more handier compared to the X200 Pro. This could be good news for people who are not fans of large phones yet want to try the Vivo X series for the camera prowess it offers.