Vivo X300 Pro 5G vs X300: Key differences you should know

Vivo has launched its latest X300 series in China, which consists of the Vivo X300 Pro and the X300. Both are very similar, yet very different. Both feature Zeiss optics and the latest Mediatek Dimensity 9500 chip, but the camera experience differs, especially when it comes to the sensors. Both are differently sized phones, and there are other subtle differences as well. So, if you are wondering how these phones compare, do not worry, we have got you covered. Read on. Vivo X300 Pro 5G design and colour variants revealed in China.(Vivo China)

The tale of the cameras

On paper, both phones come with a Zeiss-powered triple camera setup. They may appear very similar, but the sensors differ. The Vivo X300 Pro gets a 50MP Sony LYT 828 primary sensor, whereas the X300 gets the 200MP Samsung HPB sensor, which the X300 Pro uses as its telephoto lens.

The X300 also features a 50MP Sony LYT 602 sensor. The X300 Pro, of course, uses the 200MP Samsung HPB shooter, coupled with a 50MP Samsung JN1 shooter for the ultra-wide. For selfies, both phones offer the 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor as well.

Size difference

Right off the bat, the X300 Pro is a much bigger phone than the X300, sporting a 6.78-inch panel compared to the 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED panel of the X300. This marks a big change from last year, as the X200 was only marginally smaller than the X200 Pro.

With the X300 series, however, Vivo has made the X300 the compact phone. That said, both are equal in terms of durability, featuring glass and aluminium construction with IP68 and IP69 dual ratings.

Battery size differences

The X300 Pro, being the bigger phone, gets a much larger battery at 6,510mAh with 90W fast charging support, whereas the smaller X300 packs a 6,040mAh battery.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 17 LATEST Price