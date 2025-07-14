Vivo X Fold 5 mobile launched: 5 highlights of the premium foldable challenger

Vivo has today launched a big competitor for other foldables in the Indian market, called the Vivo X Fold 5. It packs Zeiss-powered optics, a large battery that towers over some rivals, powerful specifications, and a slim, minimalistic design. Here are five key details about the new Vivo X Fold 5. Vivo XFold 5 starts at ₹ 1,49,999 in India.(Vivo)

1. The battery is larger than its rivals'

The Vivo X Fold 5 packs a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 80-watt Flash Charging. When compared to a direct rival like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which also launched this month, the difference is massive. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a 4,400 mAh battery, meaning there is a substantial 1,600 mAh battery difference. We cannot yet tell how significant this difference will be in real-world usage as we have not tested the phone. On paper, however, the Vivo X Fold 5 is certainly ahead.

This is even larger compared to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which ships with a 4,650 mAh unit.

2. Vivo X Fold 5 packs the last-generation flagship processor from Qualcomm

Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which packs the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite, the Vivo X Fold 5 opts for last year's flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This is a 4nm chipset, unlike the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite.

3. Vivo X Fold 5 undercuts the competition in pricing, costing ₹ 1,49,999

In direct comparison to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, there is a Rs. 25,000 price difference, as the Z Fold 7 starts at Rs. 1,74,999. Discount offers are also available; you can avail of card offers and no-cost EMI on both phones.

4. Vivo X Fold 5 is slim, but not as slim as some rivals

The Vivo X Fold 5 measures 9.2 mm, while rivals like the Z Fold are thinner at just 8.9 mm. Pixel 9 Pro Fold, on the other hand, is thicker than the X Fold 5 at 10.5mm.

5. Vivo X Fold 5 packs a triple 50-megapixel camera setup tuned by Zeiss

It features a 50-megapixel main sensor (the same as in the Vivo X200), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 50-megapixel IMX882 3x optical camera, which is also the same shooter found in the Vivo X200. This goes on to show that Vivo is packing some serious hardware in the camera department.

You can expect it to shoot Vivo's usual powerful portraits with various styles on offer, including multiple focal lengths such as 23 mm, 35 mm, 50 mm, 85 mm, and 100 mm. Furthermore, thanks to the foldable design, you can get a dual-display preview of what you are shooting.