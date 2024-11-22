Vivo Y300 launched in India at 21,999: Check out specs, features and more

Vivo has announced a new Y-series smartphone at under Rs.25000 which has been gaining much popularity in the smartphone market. The Vivo Y300 comes with some unique features and offers which make it stand out in the highly competitive market. Over the months, we have seen several mid-range smartphones launching with advanced features. Therefore, to bring something unique, Vivo has introduced the Y300 in India. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC offering promising day-to-day performance, the Vivo Y200 also offers AI camera features such as AI Erase and AI Enhance. Know more about what this new Vivo smartphone has to offer. Know what the new Vivo Y300 has to offer in the mid-range smartphone segment. (Vivo )

Also read: Vivo Y300 launched in India with Aura Light camera, AI features: Check price, specs

Vivo Y300 specifications and features

The Vivo Y300 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness. It has also received an IP64 rating for dust and water protection, making the smartphone despite being affordable. As mentioned above, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB storage, providing performance efficiency.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air design renders tipped with central camera placement- All details

The smartphone is also developed to capture impressive images with its dual-camera setup. It offers a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and a 2MP portrait camera. It also offers features such as AI Aura Light, AI SuperMoon, AI Erase, AI Enhance, and dual-view video. On the front, it sports a 32MP selfie camera. The Vivo Y300 is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. Vivo claims the smartphones could be charged up to 45% in just 15 minutes. It runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 15.

Vivo Y300 price, offers, and availability

The Vivo Y300 is available in three attractive colour options: Emerald Green, Phantom Purple, and Titanium Silver. The smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs.21999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also has a 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant which is priced at Rs.23999. As of now, the Y300 is available to pre-order, but the official sale will start on November 26. On pre-order, Vivo is providing Rs.2000 cashback and Rs.1000 off on EMI transactions.