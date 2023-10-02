News / Technology / Vivo's Y17s launched in India. Check prices, offers & specifications

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 02, 2023 03:17 PM IST

The smartphone comes in 2 models: the 4GB+64GB, and the 4GB+128GB variants.

Vivo on Monday launched its Y17s smartphone in India. The handset goes on sale immediately, and can be purchased through Vivo's official website, e-commerce platforms (Amazon and Flipkart) as well as partner retail stores.

Vivo Y17s (Image courtesy: Vivo)
“Presenting the stylishly designed all-new #vivoY17s with 50MP Portrait lens. Buy now,” the Chinese manufacturer's India unit posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Variants and price

The smartphone comes in 2 models: the 4GB+64GB, and the 4GB+128GB variants. These are priced at 11,499 and 12,499, respectively.

Offers

Vivo will provide no-cost EMI for up to 12 months and, in addition to this, a 15-day replacement policy. Buyers can also avail an exchange offer.

Colours

Only 2 colour options are available, namely Forest Green and Glitter Purple.

Specifications

(1.) 6.56-inch HD+ waterdrop display with a resolution of 1612*720 pixels and 60 Hz refresh rate.

(2.) A large, 5000 mAh battery; side-mounted fingerprint scanner for enhanced security and easy unlocking.

(3.) 4GB additional RAM through Extended RAM 3.0 feature; MediaTek's Helio G85 processor.

(4.) Android 13-based FunTouch OS as operating system; 8MP front camera for video calls and selfies.

(5.) A 50MP main camera along with a 2MP Bokeh camera at the back.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Sign out