Want to buy a 5G phone? Get Motorola's G62 from Flipkart for less than ₹1,000
The device, which has an MRP of ₹21,999, can be yours for only ₹699.
Under an offer on Flipkart, Motorola's G62, a 5G smartphone, can be yours at less than ₹1,000. According to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, the device, which has a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹21,999, can be purchased for ₹699 only.
Offer on Motorola G62
As per Live Hindustan, the phone is listed for ₹14,999 on the e-commerce platform, a discount of ₹7,000 or 31.81% on the MRP. In addition to this, customers save ₹14,300 more by exchanging an old handset for the incoming Motorola product. Finally, customers get G62 for ₹699, a discount of ₹21,300 or 96.82% on the original MRP.
However, please note that the actual exchange amount depends on the condition and model being given away under the exchange offer.
Motorola G62: Features and specifications
The device has up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and comes with 6.5-inch full HD+ display. For processor, it gets the Snapdragon 695 chipset and is charged by a 5,000mAh battery which supports fast-charging of 20W.
For photography, meanwhile, there is a 16MP selfie camera in the front, in addition to a triple camera setup at the back (50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and 2 MP macro camera).
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics