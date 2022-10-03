Want to join Telegram Premium? Monthly subscription fee slashed by 62%

Telegram Premium was launched in June, and now there is some news for those in India who want to subscribe to the service. As per a report in TechCrunch, Telegram has slashed the monthly subscription fee for Premium users in the country.

The report stated that on October 1, several Indian users received a message in which Telegram informed them about the revision in monthly prices for Premium. The message said that the monthly fee has been reduced from ₹469 ($5.74; 1 USD= ₹82) to just ₹180 ($2.2). This is a reduction of nearly 62 per cent.

Meanwhile, those who did not receive the message, too, can see the new prices in the settings section of the messaging platform's app. TechCrunch said it independently verified this.

Citing data shared by analytics firm data.ai, the report further stated that with 120 million monthly active users, India is already one of the largest markets for Telegram.

Telegram Premium

Premium subscribers get to unlock doubled limits, 4GB file uploads, faster downloads, exclusive stickers and reactions, improved chat management etc. Also, all existing features continue to be available for free.

Non-members also get access to certain benefits, such as downloading extra-large documents, viewing stickers sent by Premium members, and increasing counters on reactions that were already added to a message.

