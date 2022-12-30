Home / Technology / WhatsApp working on feature to select multiple chats at once: Report

WhatsApp working on feature to select multiple chats at once: Report

technology
Published on Dec 30, 2022 05:10 PM IST

With this ability, users will be able to choose a select number of conversations, and mark each as read/unread, or mute/unmute them.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that will let you select multiple chats at once. According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks news and updates related to the Meta-owned platform, and which reported that the said feature is being developed, the ability will be released for a future update of WhatsApp Desktop Beta.

Also Read: WhatsApp to allow users to report status updates

To explain how the feature will work, WABetaInfo shared this screenshot:

This screenshot shows how the feature will work (Courtesy: WABetaInfo)
As seen above, there is a ‘Select Chats’ option within the chat menu. On tapping this option, you will be able to choose a select number of conversations, and mark each as read/unread, or mute/unmute them. It is not known, however, what will be the maximum number of conversations users will be able to select.

Also Read: WhatsApp rolling out 6-digit code to log into app from secondary device

Also, it is not known when this update will be rolled out. Also as usual, it will be made available to beta testers before a public rollout takes place.

Sign out