Washing Machine Sale: Invest in washers and dryers for laundry bliss, get up to 44 % off on products from top brands

As a homemaker you instinctively know of the importance of a washing machine in your life. If you happen to be working professional with a family to care for, then too this home appliance would be indispensable. Finally, if you have a single's household, you too would be acutely aware of the importance of the need for a washing machine. If you have been toying with the idea of investing in your first washing machine or exchanging your old and existing one with a brand new one, now would be a nice time to do so as Amazon is having one of its mini sale called the Washing Machine Sale. For this article, we have chosen washers and dryers for special scrutiny. Amazon Sale: Get attractive discounts on washing machines.

Avail attractive discounts of choicest of washers and dryers from best loved brands. Get products from brands such as Haier, Toshiba, LG, IFB, Midea and more. For the sake of clarity, we'd like to explain in brief what the two are - a washer is used to clean clothes by agitating them in water and detergent to remove dirt and stains, while a dryer is used to remove moisture from the clean clothes after washing. The washing machines that have been featured in this copy combine washer and dryer functions rather well.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Take a look at our products' lineup. If you like any, don't overthink - just go ahead and pick one straightaway.

The Haier 12 Kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Motion Motor Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (HWD120-B1558) excels as a top choice for households seeking efficient laundry solutions. Its advanced features ensure thorough cleaning and gentle care for clothes. With the ability to both wash and dry, it offers unmatched convenience. The golden finish adds a touch of sophistication to any space. Overall, this model combines reliability, versatility, and aesthetics, making it a standout option for modern homes.





Specifications of Haier 12 Kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Motion Motor Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Capacity: 12 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Motor Type: Inverter Direct Motion

Wash Programmes: 525 Duo Wash

Model Year: 2023

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient washing and drying capabilities May be expensive compared to other models Elegant golden finish enhances aesthetic appeal Larger capacity may require more space in the laundry area

2) TOSHIBA 9 Kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Dryer (‎TW-BJ100M4-IND(SK) Premium Silver)

The Toshiba 9 Kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Dryer (TW-BJ100M4-IND(SK)) in premium silver is a standout choice due to its superior performance and innovative features. Its inverter technology ensures efficient operation while reducing energy consumption, making it environmentally friendly. With a spacious 9 kg capacity, it can handle large loads effortlessly. The front-loading design offers convenience and ease of use, while the premium silver finish adds a touch of elegance to any laundry space. Overall, this Toshiba washing dryer combines functionality, efficiency, and style, making it an excellent investment for your home.



Specification of TOSHIBA 9 Kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Dryer (‎TW-BJ100M4-IND(SK) Premium Silver)

Capacity: 9 Kg

Technology: Inverter

Loading Type: Front Loading

Colour: Premium Silver

Model Number: TW-BJ100M4-IND(SK)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient washing and drying performance May have a higher price compared to other models Stylish premium silver design adds elegance to the laundry area Limited availability of colour options

3) TOSHIBA 11/7 Kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Dryer (TWD-BK120M4-IND(SK), Premium Silver)



The Toshiba 11/7 Kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Dryer (TWD-BK120M4-IND(SK)) in premium silver is a top-tier appliance that combines efficiency and style. Its standout feature is the dual functionality, allowing for washing up to 11 kg and drying up to 7 kg in a single cycle, perfect for large families. The inverter technology ensures energy-efficient, quiet, and reliable operation. The sleek premium silver design adds a touch of sophistication to any home. Additionally, advanced features like smart controls and multiple wash programs make laundry care effortless and efficient.





Specifications of TOSHIBA 11/7 Kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Dryer (TWD-BK120M4-IND(SK), Premium Silver)

Capacity: 11 Kg washing, 7 Kg drying

Technology: Inverter

Type: Fully Automatic Front Loading

Model: TWD-BK120M4-IND(SK)

Colour: Premium Silver

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dual functionality for washing and drying in one machine Higher initial cost compared to standard washers or dryers Energy-efficient inverter technology ensures quiet and reliable operation Larger size may require more space in the laundry area

4) Midea 8Kg/5Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Washer Dryer

The Midea 8Kg/5Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Washer Dryer (Mf100D80B/T-In) in Titanium Silver is an exceptional appliance for modern homes. Its standout feature is the dual functionality, allowing for 8 kg washing and 5 kg drying, making it perfect for efficient laundry care. The 5-star energy rating ensures minimal power consumption, while the inverter technology guarantees quiet and reliable operation. The inbuilt heater provides superior cleaning and sterilization, ideal for hygienic washing. The sleek titanium silver design adds a contemporary touch to any laundry space, combining style with functionality.



Specifications of Midea 8Kg/5Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Washer Dryer

Capacity: 8 Kg washing, 5 Kg drying

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Technology: Inverter

Feature: Inbuilt Heater

Colour: Titanium Silver

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dual functionality for both washing and drying, saving space and time Higher upfront cost compared to separate washer and dryer units Energy-efficient operation with 5-star rating and inverter technology Limited drying capacity may not be sufficient for larger loads

5) Siemens WN54A2U0IN 10/6 Kg 1400 Rpm IQ500 Front Load Washer Dryer

The Siemens WN54A2U0IN 10/6 Kg 1400 RPM IQ500 Front Load Washer Dryer offers a blend of efficiency and innovation. With a substantial 10 kg washing and 6 kg drying capacity, it's perfect for large families. The 1400 RPM spin speed ensures thorough cleaning and faster drying. The IQ500 technology optimizes water and energy usage, delivering eco-friendly performance. Its sleek design adds a modern touch to any laundry room. This washer dryer stands out for its reliability, advanced features, and capacity, making it an excellent choice for comprehensive laundry care.



Specifications of Siemens WN54A2U0IN 10/6 Kg 1400 Rpm IQ500 Front Load Washer Dryer



Capacity: 10 Kg washing, 6 Kg drying

Spin Speed: 1400 RPM

Technology: IQ500 for optimized performance

Type: Front Load Washer Dryer

Model: WN54A2U0IN

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large capacity ideal for big families Higher price point compared to basic models High spin speed ensures efficient washing and quicker drying Larger size may require more space in the laundry area

6) LG 9 Kg Wi-Fi Inverter Eco Hybrid Technology Fully Automatic Heat Pump Front Loading Dryer

The LG 9 Kg Wi-Fi Inverter Eco Hybrid Technology Fully Automatic Heat Pump Front Loading Dryer offers advanced drying capabilities with standout features. Its Eco Hybrid Technology allows for energy-efficient drying with options for eco or speed modes, while the heat pump technology ensures gentle care for fabrics. Wi-Fi connectivity enables remote control and monitoring through a smartphone app, adding convenience to laundry routines. With a large 9 kg capacity and a sleek, modern design, this LG dryer combines efficiency, innovation, and style, making it an excellent addition to any home.





Specifications of LG 9 Kg Wi-Fi Inverter Eco Hybrid Technology Fully Automatic Heat Pump Front Loading Dryer

Capacity: 9 Kg

Technology: Wi-Fi Inverter Eco Hybrid Technology

Type: Fully Automatic Front Loading

Feature: Heat Pump for gentle drying

Connectivity: Wi-Fi enabled for remote control via smartphone app

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient Eco Hybrid Technology offers eco and speed drying modes Higher initial cost compared to standard dryers Wi-Fi connectivity allows for convenient remote control and monitoring Requires a stable Wi-Fi connection for full functionality

7) IFB 5.5 kg Front Load Fully-automatic Dryer

The IFB 5.5 kg Front Load Fully-automatic Dryer (TURBO DRY) is a standout appliance designed for efficient and hygienic drying. Its Allergy Free Technology ensures clothes are free from allergens, making it ideal for sensitive skin. The inbuilt heater provides consistent and effective drying, even in humid conditions. The compact 5.5 kg capacity is perfect for smaller households, and the sleek white design adds a modern touch to any laundry space. With its Turbo Dry feature, this IFB dryer ensures quick and efficient drying, making laundry care effortless and convenient.



Specifications of IFB 5.5 kg Front Load Fully-automatic Dryer



Capacity: 5.5 Kg

Technology: Allergy Free Technology

Feature: Inbuilt Heater

Type: Front Load Fully-Automatic

Model: TURBO DRY, White

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Allergy Free Technology ensures clothes are free from allergens, ideal for sensitive skin. Smaller capacity may not be suitable for larger households. Turbo Dry feature provides quick and efficient drying. Higher energy consumption compared to non-heated models.

8) LG 12 kg Inverter Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washer Dryer

The LG 12 kg Inverter Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washer Dryer (FH6G1BCHK6N) is a premium appliance offering exceptional features. With its large 12 kg capacity, it caters to the needs of large families effortlessly. The inbuilt heater ensures thorough cleaning and sterilization, while Wi-Fi connectivity allows for convenient remote control and monitoring via smartphone app. Its stainless steel (STS) construction ensures durability and longevity. With a sleek design and advanced features, including inverter technology, this LG washer dryer delivers outstanding performance, making laundry care efficient and convenient.

Specifications of LG 12 kg Inverter Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washer Dryer

Capacity: 12 kg

Technology: Inverter, Wi-Fi

Type: Fully-Automatic Front Loading

Feature: Inbuilt Heater

Construction: Stainless Steel (STS)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large capacity suitable for large families Higher initial cost compared to smaller models Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control and monitoring Requires stable Wi-Fi connection for full functionality



Top 3 features of best washers and dryers that are part of Washing Machine Sale

Best washers and dryers Colour Capacity Special Feature Haier 12 Kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Motion Motor Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Golden 12 Kg Inverter Direct Motion Motor, 525 Duo Wash, Washer & Dryer TOSHIBA 9 Kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Dryer (TW-BJ100M4-IND(SK) Premium Silver) Premium Silver 9 Kg Inverter Technology, Fully Automatic, Front Loading TOSHIBA 11/7 Kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Dryer (TWD-BK120M4-IND(SK), Premium Silver) Premium Silver 11/7 Kg Inverter Technology, Fully Automatic, Front Loading Midea 8Kg/5Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Washer Dryer (Mf100D80B/T-In, Titanium Silver, Inbuilt Heater) - Front Load Titanium Silver 8/5 Kg Inverter Technology, Fully Automatic, Washer & Dryer Siemens WN54A2U0IN 10/6 Kg 1400 Rpm IQ500 Front Load Washer Dryer - 10/6 Kg IQ500 Technology, 1400 RPM, Front Load LG 9 Kg Wi-Fi Inverter Eco Hybrid Technology Fully Automatic Heat Pump Front Loading Dryer Black Steel 9 Kg Wi-Fi Connectivity, Eco Hybrid Technology, Heat Pump IFB 5.5 kg Front Load Fully-automatic Dryer (TURBO DRY,white,Inbuilt Heater, Allergy Free Technology) White 5.5 Kg Turbo Dry, Inbuilt Heater, Allergy Free Technology LG 12 kg Inverter Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washer Dryer (FH6G1BCHK6N, STS, Inbuilt Heater) STS 12 Kg Inverter Technology, Wi-Fi Connectivity, Inbuilt Heater

Best value for money washer and dryer that is part of Washing Machine Sale



The IFB 5.5 kg Front Load Fully-automatic Dryer offers exceptional value for money with its blend of innovative features and affordability. With Turbo Dry technology, inbuilt heater, and allergy-free technology, it ensures efficient and hygienic drying. The compact size makes it suitable for smaller households, providing convenience without compromising on performance, making it the best value for money product in its category.





Best overall washer and dryer that is part of Washing Machine Sale

The LG 12 kg Inverter Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washer Dryer (FH6G1BCHK6N) stands out as the best overall product, offering a perfect blend of innovation and convenience. With its spacious capacity, inverter technology, Wi-Fi connectivity, and inbuilt heater, it provides efficient and hassle-free laundry solutions. Its sleek stainless steel design adds a touch of elegance to any laundry space, making it a top choice for modern households.







How to buy best washer and dryer in India?



1. Assess your needs:

Determine your laundry requirements, including capacity, type of load, and available space. Consider factors like family size and frequency of use.

2. Research:

Explore different brands, models, and features available in the market. Read reviews, compare specifications, and consider factors like energy efficiency, technology, and durability.

3. Set a budget:

Establish a budget based on your needs and preferences. Factor in long-term savings from energy-efficient models.

4. Visit stores or shop online:

Visit appliance stores to see products in person or shop online for convenience. Compare prices and availabilities.

5. Check warranty and after-sales service:

Ensure the product comes with a warranty and reliable after-sales service for any maintenance or repairs needed.





Similar articles for you

Best IFB 7 kg front load washing machine: Top 6 picks for your laundry needs at home



Best 7kg washing machine top load: Top 7 fully automatic washers to keep your clothes clean

Best washing machines of 2024: Discover the top 10 picks for effortless cleaning and superior performance

Best front load washing machines: Top 8 options for superior performance and energy efficiency





FAQs about buying washers and dryers:

What capacity washer and dryer do I need?

Consider your household size and laundry needs. Typically, 8-10 kg capacity is suitable for medium-sized families.

Are front-load or top-load washers better?

Front-load washers are more water and energy-efficient. Top-load washers are generally more affordable and easier to load.

What features should I look for in a washer and dryer?

Energy efficiency ratings (Star ratings).

Advanced washing/drying technologies (Inverter, Wi-Fi connectivity). Special features (Inbuilt heater, Allergy-Free Technology)

How much space do I need for a washer and dryer setup?

Measure the available space in your home.

Ensure there's room for ventilation and access to water and power connections.

What maintenance is required for washers and dryers?

Clean the lint filter regularly.

Check hoses and connections for leaks.

Schedule professional maintenance annually.



Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.



