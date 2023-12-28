What are the top 25 passwords you should never use online? Report says…

Despite the concerning surge in online fraud, many internet users fail to safeguard their online accounts with robust alphanumeric passwords, a fundamental step toward ensuring cybersecurity. The complexity of strong passwords often deters users as they can be challenging to remember. The report highlights the top 25 most commonly used passwords that should be avoided for online security. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Even among those who make an effort to create difficult-to-crack passwords, a significant number end up employing the same or slightly varied versions across multiple accounts.

A NordPass study revealed that “123456” consistently held the unenviable title of the world's worst password, ranking as the most commonly used password in four out of five instances during the study's duration. At one point, “Password” secured this rather unfavourable position.

Although password security measures are advancing with evolving technology, malware attacks remain a significant threat to account security.

The compilation of commonly used passwords in this study was done in collaboration with independent cybersecurity researchers who specialise in investigating security incidents. The report highlights the top 25 most commonly used passwords that should be avoided for online security. This list includes:

Top 25 most common passwords in the world:

123455 admin 12345678 1238456789 1234 12345 password 123 Aa123456 12345678901 UNKNOWN 1234567 123123 111111 Password 12345678910 000000 admin123 ******** user 1111 P@ssw0rd root 654321 qwerty

Some password safety rules

-Ensure your password spans a minimum of 20 characters, combining uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and special symbols. Avoid using easily discoverable details like birthdays, names, or common words.

-Employing longer passwords discourages hackers who are after quick gains, potentially deterring their attempts.

-Regularly review your passwords' strength. Identify weak, outdated, or reused passwords, and fortify your security by generating new, intricate ones for a safer online presence.

-Never recycle passwords across different platforms. If one account is compromised, it puts all your other accounts at risk.

-Refrain from sharing your passwords with strangers or transmitting them through social platforms like WhatsApp or Facebook to uphold your security.