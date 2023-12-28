close_game
close_game
News / Technology / What are the top 25 passwords you should never use online? Report says…

What are the top 25 passwords you should never use online? Report says…

ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Dec 28, 2023 06:37 PM IST

“123456” consistently held the unenviable title of the world's worst password, ranking as the most commonly used password in four out of five instances.

Despite the concerning surge in online fraud, many internet users fail to safeguard their online accounts with robust alphanumeric passwords, a fundamental step toward ensuring cybersecurity. The complexity of strong passwords often deters users as they can be challenging to remember.

The report highlights the top 25 most commonly used passwords that should be avoided for online security. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The report highlights the top 25 most commonly used passwords that should be avoided for online security. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Even among those who make an effort to create difficult-to-crack passwords, a significant number end up employing the same or slightly varied versions across multiple accounts.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

A NordPass study revealed that “123456” consistently held the unenviable title of the world's worst password, ranking as the most commonly used password in four out of five instances during the study's duration. At one point, “Password” secured this rather unfavourable position.

Although password security measures are advancing with evolving technology, malware attacks remain a significant threat to account security.

The compilation of commonly used passwords in this study was done in collaboration with independent cybersecurity researchers who specialise in investigating security incidents. The report highlights the top 25 most commonly used passwords that should be avoided for online security. This list includes:

Top 25 most common passwords in the world:

  1. 123455
  2. admin
  3. 12345678
  4. 1238456789
  5. 1234
  6. 12345
  7. password
  8. 123
  9. Aa123456
  10. 12345678901
  11. UNKNOWN
  12. 1234567
  13. 123123
  14. 111111
  15. Password
  16. 12345678910
  17. 000000
  18. admin123
  19. ********
  20. user
  21. 1111
  22. P@ssw0rd
  23. root
  24. 654321
  25. qwerty

Some password safety rules

-Ensure your password spans a minimum of 20 characters, combining uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and special symbols. Avoid using easily discoverable details like birthdays, names, or common words.

-Employing longer passwords discourages hackers who are after quick gains, potentially deterring their attempts.

-Regularly review your passwords' strength. Identify weak, outdated, or reused passwords, and fortify your security by generating new, intricate ones for a safer online presence.

-Never recycle passwords across different platforms. If one account is compromised, it puts all your other accounts at risk.

-Refrain from sharing your passwords with strangers or transmitting them through social platforms like WhatsApp or Facebook to uphold your security.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out