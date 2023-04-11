The launch of OpenAI’s Artificial Intelligence-powered ChatGPT has revolutionised the tech world as people keep experimenting with its groundbreaking capabilities to resolve a wide range of queries. Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken in March.(REUTERS)

With the advent of an era where the chatbot is being widely used across the world, its demand and popularity has also paved the way for possibilities of creating intelligent virtual assistants, and other kinds of chatbots, and the latest in the list is reportedly ‘ChaosGPT’, which wants to “destroy humanity”.

A YouTube video dated April 5 as well as a Twitter account has surfaced in the name of ‘ChaosGPT’ – which describes it as “a modified version of Auto-GPT using the official OpenAI API.”

The first YouTube video of ChaosGPT is nearly 30 minutes long and titled 'Empowering GPT with Internet and Memory to Destroy Humanity'. In the backdrop of intense, dramatic music, the very first minute of the video states ‘ChaosGPT’s’ goals as it interacts with an anonymous user. The AI is described as destructive, manipulative, and power-hungry in the command prompt and following which it states its goals to “destroy humanity, establish global dominance, and cause chaos and destruction.”

Hindustan Times cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The chatbot also issues a warning when the command prompt enables it in continuous mode. “Warning: Continuous mode is not recommended. It is potentially dangerous and may cause your AI to run forever or carry out actions you’d not usually authorise. Use at your own risk,” it reverts.

Citing humans as a threat to AI and the planet, ChaosGPT wishes to establish global dominance over “all the other entities”. The “manipulative” AI said it wants to control human emotions through social media and communication channels by brainwashing them and wants to attain “immortality”.

As the user agrees to go forward with the chatbot, it starts creating a blueprint for its plan of action. With over 80,000 views on the video in five days, the bot is gaining popularity on social media. In one of its tweets where it called human beings as “the most selfish creatures in existence” and wanted to eliminate them, it prompted mixed reactions from social media users.

While some compared the bot to the infamous American science fiction film character ‘The Terminator’ – the indestructible cyborg killing machine, others didn’t seem to take the threats very seriously.

