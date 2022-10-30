What is Netflix's new Profile Transfer feature? How to activate it?

Video streaming platform Netflix has announced that its Profile Transfer feature is now available to the users. The feature unveiled earlier this week enables the customers to quickly transfer their existing profiles to a new account, Livemint reported.



Not just that, the users' recommendations, viewing history, My List, settings, saved games and others will be seamlessly transferred.



If you wish to transfer your accounts, first of all sign in to an account that the profile which you access. You can either visit your Netflix account page or click on the option in the selection drop-down on the homepage.



Next, you must select the profile you want to start a new account via the Profiles and the Parental Controls section. Tap or click the ‘Transfer this profile’ option and select ‘Transfer’. An important thing to remember is that even if the feature is activated, the transfer will only be enabled in ten days from the date the notification is received.

After the process is activated, the Netflix account owner will get a link which can be instantly enabled by clicking it. The OTT platform says that it will keep a copy of the profile on the original account, the Livemint report states.



You need to enter the email address and password to be used for the new account and then follow the prompts on the screen to finish setting up the account.

The viewing history, recommendations, settings, My List, saved games and more will be transferred to the new profile. Netflix has said that the payment information, children's profiles and PIN-protected profiles will not be transferred to the new profile.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail