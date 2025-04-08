WhatsApp can now be your default calling app on iPhone: Here’s how to set it up

You can now set WhatsApp as your default calling app on iOS, replacing the standard Phone app. This follows a recent update that allows you to dial a mobile number directly from the WhatsApp Calls tab, which lets you type in the number and make the call, as long as it's linked to a WhatsApp account. To take full advantage of this feature, you can make WhatsApp your go-to calling app. If you're interested in knowing how, just follow the quick guide below. The mobile bus tour will cover key business hubs in Haryana's Gurugram, Uttar Pradesh's Noida, and eventually other cities like Agra, Lucknow, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat's Ahmedabad. (Pixabay/File)

To set WhatsApp as the default calling app on iOS, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iOS device, after ensuring that WhatsApp is updated to the latest version. For reference, this feature, for us, worked with WhatsApp version 25.10.72.

Step 2: In Settings, go to "Apps". Within "Apps", open "Default Apps", which is located near the top of the list. In the "Default Apps" section, look for "Calling".

Step 3: Under the "Calling" section, select WhatsApp as your default calling app. You’ll see a message stating that WhatsApp will now be used to make calls. If you have multiple calling apps, you can change the default at any time.

And that’s it, once selected, WhatsApp will function as your default calling app. However, do note that you must be running at least iOS 18.2 to be able to choose default apps

Why choose WhatsApp as your default calling app?

There are times when you might not have cellular reception but do have access to a Wi-Fi connection. This is especially useful in remote locations, such as mountainous areas, where broadband internet may be available but cellular signal is weak or unavailable.

