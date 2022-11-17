WhatsApp launches Polls on iOS and Android: Check steps on how to use

After testing its Polls feature with select users, WhatsApp has launched it on both iOS and Android.

“Polls are here! Now making decisions in the group chat is even easier and even more fun,” announced the Meta-owned instant messaging service on its Twitter account, on Wednesday.

What is WhatsApp Polls?

As its name suggests, Polls will give users the ability to create polls, on both individual and group chats. Users can add up to 12 options in a poll, and the recipient can choose more than one option while voting. However, to use this feature, you will have to update your WhatsApp for the latest version on both iOS and Android.

Once done or already done, follow these steps:

(1.) Open WhatsApp on your smartphone, and go to group or individual chat.

(2.) For iOS, click on the ‘+’ next to the chat box inside the chat. For Android, select the ‘paperclick’ symbol next to the chat box.

(3.) In both cases, Polls appears at the bottom of the menu that pops up next.

(4.) Click on it , and a new menu will appear. Here, type in the poll question and answer options.

(5.) Once done, just hit ‘Send.’

Please note that the feature is not reflecting on WhatsApp web yet. It is likely to be rolled out there as well.

