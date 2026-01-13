WhatsApp may soon let you send exact stickers without searching for them

WhatsApp is preparing to introduce a new feature that will suggest stickers while users type messages, according to reports. The update is currently reaching a limited group of iOS users through the latest beta version of the app. The feature had earlier appeared in testing for Android users and now seems closer to a wider release. WhatsApp is testing a new feature that may show sticker suggestions instantly while users type messages.

The sticker suggestion option aims to make chats faster by allowing users to send stickers directly from the message bar, as we’ve seen in Snapchat. With this change, users will no longer need to open the sticker tray to search for a suitable sticker during a conversation. Instead, the app will offer suggestions as the message is being typed.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S26 release date tipped online: Here’s what you need to know

How the Sticker Suggestion Feature Will Work

According to reports based on beta testing, sticker suggestions are shown in real time within the chat interface. When a user types an emoji, WhatsApp checks for stickers that match the meaning of that emoji. If a match exists, the app displays the sticker option near the text bar. Users can then send the suggested sticker with a single tap.

This process reduces the number of steps needed to send stickers and helps users respond faster during chats. The feature supports users who rely on stickers to communicate reactions or emotions instead of typing full messages. By placing sticker suggestions directly in the typing area, WhatsApp keeps the conversation moving without interruption.

Also read: Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026: These iQOO devices will get huge price cuts

Availability and Rollout Plans

At present, the sticker suggestion feature remains available only to a small number of beta testers on both iOS and Android platforms. WhatsApp has not shared a confirmed date for its public release. However, based on previous updates, the company usually expands beta features to more users before rolling them out widely.

In other news, the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council has introduced artificial intelligence-based services through the messaging platform. The initiative aims to improve access to council-related services for doctors across the state.

Also read: How to hide your location using a VPN and access blocked content from anywhere

Doctors can now use a dedicated WhatsApp number, 9030999616, to obtain information on registrations, renewals, credit points, and appointment bookings. The service removes the need for in-person visits or phone calls to the council office in Vijayawada. The system also offers guidance in the form of short messages and videos covering multiple services.