WhatsApp to drop ChatGPT integration soon: Here’s how to save your chats now

OpenAI will stop ChatGPT’s WhatsApp integration on January 15, 2026, following a new Meta policy that bans general-purpose AI bots on the WhatsApp Business API. Users who rely on ChatGPT for messages, study help, or quick responses will lose access unless they save their chat history before the deadline. ChatGPT will stop working on WhatsApp soon. Here’s how you can save your chats safely.(Pexels)

Why ChatGPT is Leaving WhatsApp

The change comes under Meta’s updated WhatsApp Business API rules, which allow only business or customer service bots. AI assistants like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini will no longer be permitted. Meta says the restrictions prevent large-scale AI bots from overloading WhatsApp’s systems, though analysts note the move also protects Meta AI’s position on its apps, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger.

Also read: OnePlus 15 price in India tipped online ahead of November 13 launch: Here’s what to expect

OpenAI said it supports the policy but wants to make the transition smooth. “We’re ensuring that every user can transfer their data to the ChatGPT app before the integration ends,” an OpenAI spokesperson said.

What Happens After January 15, 2026

From January 15, ChatGPT will stop sending and receiving WhatsApp messages. Users who try to message the bot will get an automated notice about the discontinuation.

Also read: 5 Ways to figure out who’s on someone’s Snapchat best friends list

ChatGPT will remain available on:

Its official app (iOS and Android) The ChatGPT website (chat.openai.com) Voice and desktop integrations

Users can preserve their WhatsApp chat history by registering the same phone number in the ChatGPT app. Conversations will sync automatically to a secure cloud storage. Without this step, WhatsApp chat data will be permanently lost.

Also read: How AI chatbots outsmart Google’s search rankings in finding information

How to Save Your WhatsApp Chats

Open the ChatGPT app or visit chat.openai.com.

Log in or create an account.

Open your ChatGPT chat on WhatsApp (official number: 1-800-ChatGPT).

Send “Link my WhatsApp with ChatGPT.”

Follow the confirmation link and authorise the connection.

Once linked, OpenAI will transfer your conversation history to your ChatGPT account. All future chats will also be saved in the app or on the website. Ensure that your chats are backed up to keep your questions, responses and drafts accessible even after the WhatsApp integration ends.