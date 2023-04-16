WhatsApp to introduce ability to add description to forwarded media

WhatsApp will introduce the ability to add a description to forwarded images, videos, GIFs and documents, thus giving users the option to provide additional context to the forwarded media. This is according to WhatsApp news tracker WABetaInfo, which also said the update will be available after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.8.22 update on the Google Play Store. Representational Image

WABetaInfo shared this screenshot to explain how the feature will work.

Screenshot shared by WABetaInfo

As seen above, users will get the option to remove the existing caption from the forwarded media, and add a custom description instead. This feature comes handy when the existing caption doesn't describe the image correctly, or you want to attach a new one. When the current caption is removed and a new one added, the latter will be sent as a separate message and this way, recipient will be able to know it was not there in the original message.

People must, however, note that after installing this ability, they may face issues with status updates, as well as downloading videos. If this happens, they must wait for the next update that will likely fix the issue.

The ability to add a description to a forwarded message is available to select beta testers. It will be rolled out to more people in the coming days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON