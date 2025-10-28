WhatsApp to soon let users manage storage for each chat individually

WhatsApp is reportedly preparing to introduce a new feature that will make it easier for users to manage how much storage space each conversation takes up on their devices. The update, spotted in a recent beta release, adds a “Manage Storage” option directly within the chat info screen. Until now, WhatsApp users could only see shared media through the “Media, Links, and Docs” tab inside each chat.(Representational image)

A step toward better storage control

The new feature was first reported by WABetaInfo, which revealed that the option is currently available for some beta testers on TestFlight. It will allow users to view detailed information about how much space a specific chat occupies, including a gallery-style view that shows images, videos, documents, and other files shared in that conversation.

This per-chat storage management tool works similarly to WhatsApp’s existing storage settings, found under Settings > Storage and Data > Manage Storage. However, the new approach introduces a more focused and convenient way to identify storage-heavy chats without having to sort through files from all conversations.

Easier cleanup for individual chats

Until now, WhatsApp users could only see shared media through the “Media, Links, and Docs” tab inside each chat, but that view doesn’t indicate file sizes or total storage usage. The upcoming tool changes that by providing a complete breakdown, helping users decide which files or chats to delete when storage runs low.

This update will be particularly useful for those who frequently exchange large media files, such as videos or high-resolution photos, in personal or group chats. It gives users a clearer picture of which chats are consuming the most space and allows them to manage content more efficiently.

Still in testing phase

WhatsApp hasn’t officially confirmed when the new feature will roll out to all users. However, since it’s already appearing in beta builds, the rollout could be expected in the coming months for both Android and iOS users.

Once widely available, the per-chat storage management feature will bring greater flexibility and control to users, helping them declutter their chats and free up valuable phone storage without losing important conversations.