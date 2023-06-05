WhatsApp Web restored after temporary outage

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app, which was experiencing an outage is back and functioning properly. Earlier, it left numerous desktop users unable to access the service on Monday. WhatsApp

According to Downdetector, an outage tracking website, users on a global level started reporting problems with Whatsapp at 11:23 pm. More than 800 people had reported having problems till 11:40 pm. The majority of them were facing issues with the website.

On trying to access WhatsApp website, it showed, "this site can't be reached".

“I cannot do WhatsApp web on my desktop or Whatsapp web. My phone still works,” a user detailed her problem on Downdetector.

There is no official word from WhatsApp parent Meta on the brief outage yet.

