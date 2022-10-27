WhatsApp working on feature to allow users blur images before sending

Meta-owned instant messaging service WhatsApp has released an image blur function for its beta users. According to a report from WaBetaInfo, an online platform that tracks WhatsApp’s new and planned features, certain desktop beta testers can now blur photographs and discreetly remove private information from their photographs with this feature.

According to the report, WhatsApp has developed two tools that lets users edit their photographs using a different blur effect. Moreover, users can select the blur size to precisely apply the effect.

Check if the feature available in your device

You can try sending a picture to see if this feature is accessible on your desktop.

Go to the edit tools option and select the blur option before pressing the send button to have access to the new tool. If not, you will have to wait until a later update. According to the report, WhatsApp Desktop beta 2.2241.2 and new builds are marked as compatible updates.

The WhatsApp image blur option was discovered for the first time in June this year. Currently, some WhatsApp desktop beta users may access it. In the near future, it’s likely that the service will be made available to mobile users as well.

In other news, on Tuesday, WhatsApp had its "longest-ever" outage, causing users to search for messaging software alternatives. The popular instant messaging platform was reported to be down in many parts of the world including India. Multiple users reported they were not able to send, receive or even login in their WhatsApp account. A large increase in complaints, over 28,000, about the outage were reported on Downdetector.

