Why are more buyers shopping for budget air fryer ovens in 2026 | Our top 8 picks

The air fryer oven category has changed quietly and that’s exactly why many buyers are confused today. Models that were once considered “budget” now offer features that used to sit only in premium price brackets: larger capacities, better heat circulation, and multiple cooking functions packed into one appliance. Best budget air fryer ovens for all your cooking needs. Instead of assuming cheaper means underpowered, we took a closer look. This list is built on detailed research, comparing wattage, temperature control, cooking modes, interior design, and hundreds of verified user reviews to understand how these air fryer ovens perform over time, not just on paper. The focus here isn’t flashy claims or oversized feature lists. It’s about identifying budget air fryer ovens that cook evenly, feel practical for daily use, and make sense for real kitchens with real cooking needs.

This budget air fryer oven is best suited for small to mid-sized families who want one appliance to handle daily Indian cooking. With a 16L capacity and multiple racks, it works well for paneer tikka, samosas, kebabs, rotisserie chicken, baking, and reheating rotis. The 1800W power ensures faster, more even cooking compared to basic air fryers. Its stainless-steel build, convection heating, and dishwasher-safe accessories add long-term value. For buyers upgrading from a basket air fryer or avoiding a bulky OTG, this is a strong budget-friendly choice from INALSA.

Specifications Capacity: 16L Power: 1800W Cooking Functions: 12-in-1 Presets: 10 Reasons to buy Large usable capacity with multi-level cooking Includes rotisserie and multiple accessories Reason to avoid Takes more counter space than basket air fryers Presets may need manual adjustment for Indian dishes

Why choose this product? It offers OTG-like versatility, solid cooking performance, and useful accessories at a discounted price, making it a practical upgrade for everyday Indian cooking. What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the Inalsa Aero Crisp 12L Air Fryer is easy to use, even for beginners. Many praised the smooth touch controls, large family-sized capacity, and presets. Users loved the evenly cooked, crispy food with minimal or no oil, calling it great value for money.

The KENT 12L Digital Air Fryer Oven is ideal for families who want healthier, hassle-free cooking without juggling multiple appliances. With 10 preset menus, 360° rapid heat circulation, and a 12L capacity, it handles snacks like samosas, grilled paneer, rotisserie chicken, baked goodies, and even dehydrated fruits or herbs. The touch control panel and digital display make precise cooking easy, while the drop-down glass window lets you monitor progress without losing heat. It's a versatile, value-for-money option that replaces an air fryer, OTG, and more, making it perfect for Indian kitchens focused on everyday meals.

The KENT 12L Digital Air Fryer Oven is ideal for families who want healthier, hassle-free cooking without juggling multiple appliances. With 10 preset menus, 360° rapid heat circulation, and a 12L capacity, it handles snacks like samosas, grilled paneer, rotisserie chicken, baked goodies, and even dehydrated fruits or herbs. The touch control panel and digital display make precise cooking easy, while the drop-down glass window lets you monitor progress without losing heat. It’s a versatile, value-for-money option that replaces an air fryer, OTG, and more, making it perfect for Indian kitchens focused on everyday meals.

Specifications Capacity: 12L Power: 1800W Cooking Functions: Bake, Grill, Roast, Dehydrate, Rotisserie Presets: 10 Reasons to buy Rapid 360° heat circulation ensures even cooking Multi-function appliance replaces multiple kitchen devices Reason to avoid Slightly smaller than 16L models for large batches Plastic elements may feel less premium than all-metal builds

Why choose this product? It delivers healthier, evenly cooked meals with minimal oil, multiple cooking functions, and user-friendly digital controls, all in a compact, 12L design suitable for daily family use. What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the Kent Air Fryer cooks well and delivers tasty results for items like chicken tandoori and fries, with compact design praised for convenience. However, some users faced issues with durability, delayed delivery, damaged packaging, and frustrating AI-driven customer service.

The SOLARA 12L Air Fryer Oven is perfect for families who want healthier, convenient cooking with minimal oil. With 12 presets and 1800W rapid-air technology, it handles samosas, pakoras, paneer tikka, grilled vegetables, baked goodies, and rotisserie chicken effortlessly. Premium stainless-steel and SILQ accessories ensure safety and durability, while the intuitive LED touch panel makes cooking simple. For Indian kitchens seeking large-capacity, non-toxic, and versatile cooking, this oven delivers excellent value.

Specifications Capacity: 12L Power: 1800W Cooking Functions: Air Fry, Bake, Roast, Grill, Reheat, Rotisserie Presets 12 Reasons to buy Lab-certified PFAS-free and non-toxic materials Large 3-tier capacity perfect for family meals Reason to avoid Slightly taller design may need more countertop space No extended warranty; only 1-year standard coverage

Why choose this product? It combines safety, convenience, and family-sized capacity, delivering crispy, even-cooked meals with minimal oil and premium accessories at an affordable price. What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the Solara Air Fryer Oven cooks food evenly, making fries, paneer, toast, and baked dishes crispy with minimal oil. They praised its large capacity, fast heating, easy-to-use digital panel, helpful presets, simple cleaning, and overall value for money.

The truTRTL 12L budget air fryer oven is perfect for families and small gatherings who want healthier cooking with minimal oil. With 10 smart presets, 1600W power, and 360° hot air circulation, it handles Indian snacks, grilled paneer, rotisserie chicken, baked goodies, and reheated rotis evenly. The 12L capacity fits pizzas, whole chickens, or multiple trays at once. Its digital touchscreen, transparent window, and full accessory kit make cooking simple and versatile.

Specifications Capacity: 12L Power: 1600W Cooking Functions: Bake, Grill, Roast, Rotisserie, Dehydrate, Reheat Presets: 10 Reasons to buy 360° hot air circulation ensures even, crispy results Large transparent window lets you monitor food without losing heat Reason to avoid Slightly lower wattage (1600W) may cook slower than 1800W models Taller design may occupy more countertop space

Why choose this product? It delivers large-capacity, even cooking with minimal oil, convenient presets, and a full accessory set, making it ideal for family meals and everyday Indian cooking. What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the truTRTLAir Fryer delivers excellent performance and premium build quality. One praised its even cooking, crisp results with minimal oil, and large 4.5L basket ideal for families. Others highlighted its value-for-money, durability, and ease of use, though regular use may slightly increase electricity bills.

The INALSA Aero Smart 23L is a budget air fryer oven for large families or those who entertain often. With a 23L capacity, 16 preset functions, and 1700W power, it can air fry, bake, roast, grill, dehydrate, or reheat multiple dishes at once. Its digital touchscreen, rotisserie, and dual-air system ensure even, faster cooking, while the large glass window lets you monitor progress easily. Durable stainless-steel construction and a complete 9-accessory kit make it a long-term, value-for-money option for Indian kitchens needing versatility and capacity.

Specifications Capacity: 23L Power: 1700W Cooking Functions: 16 Preset Programs including Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate Display: Digital Touch Control Reasons to buy Huge 23L capacity for family meals or parties Dual-air system ensures even, fast cooking Reason to avoid Larger footprint may need more countertop space Slightly lower wattage than smaller 1800W models, may take a bit longer for high-heat recipes

Why choose this product? It combines large-capacity, fast, and even cooking with multiple presets, rotisserie, and smart controls, perfect for families, gatherings, or batch cooking in one appliance. What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the Inalsa Air Fryer is a game-changer for everyday cooking. One praised its quick cooking, crispy results with minimal oil, and versatility for Indian dishes like samosas, paneer tikka, and dosas. Others highlighted its easy cleaning, compact design, and family-friendly capacity, making it perfect for healthier, time-saving meals.

The Pigeon 12L Air Fryer Oven is best for budget-conscious buyers who want a single appliance to replace an air fryer and basic OTG. With 1800W power, 360° heat circulation, and rotisserie support, it handles everyday Indian cooking like fries, fish, paneer, toast, baked snacks, and reheating leftovers well. The 12L capacity suits small families, while the digital touchscreen keeps controls simple. Considering its aggressive pricing and included accessories, this model offers solid value for first-time air fryer oven users from Pigeon by Stovekraft.

Specifications Capacity: 12L Power: 1800W Cooking Functions: Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Toast, Defrost Presets: 9 Reasons to buy Very competitive price for a 12L air fryer oven 1800W power ensures quick heating and crisp results Reason to avoid Average user ratings compared to premium competitors Build and finish feel basic compared to higher-priced models

Why choose this product? It delivers core air fryer oven features—rotisserie, presets, and even cooking—at one of the lowest prices in the category, making it ideal for beginners. What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the Air Fuzion OTG Air Fryer is perfect for oil-free, hassle-free cooking. One praised its crispy results, spacious design, and versatile accessories, while another loved how its compact build replaces multiple appliances and makes everyday cooking fun and effortless.

The Morphy Richards AirCrisp 25L is ideal for large families or frequent hosts who want maximum capacity without paying premium-OTG prices. With a 25L interior, it comfortably handles whole chickens, large pizza bases, baking trays, and bulk snack prep. The in-built air fryer and OTG-style cooking make it suitable for Indian dishes like kebabs, paneer tikka, toast, baked snacks, and dehydration. Simple knob controls appeal to users who prefer manual control over touch panels.

Specifications Capacity: 25L Power: OTG + in-built air fryer Cooking Functions: Air Fry, Bake, Toast, Broil, Dehydrate, Warm Control Type: Manual knob control Reasons to buy Massive 25L capacity ideal for families and parties Simple knob controls suit traditional users Reason to avoid Manual controls lack preset convenience Large size needs ample countertop space

Why choose this product? It offers one of the largest capacities in this price range, combining air frying and OTG cooking with simple controls and solid brand reliability. What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the appliance proves its worth over time. One long-term user praised its versatility for grilling, baking, and air frying with reliable performance, while another appreciated the innovative modes, healthy cooking results, and useful accessories, noting only minor design improvements needed.

The Faber 20L Air Fryer Oven is a strong pick for budget-focused families who want a larger-capacity appliance without paying a premium. With 20L space and 360° heat circulation, it handles Indian snacks, grilled vegetables, toast, baked dishes, and reheating with ease. The 1500W power is slightly lower than some rivals but works well for daily home cooking. Simple temperature and timer controls make it beginner-friendly, while the tempered glass door adds safety. From Faber, this budget air fryer oven stands out for value pricing and essential features.

Specifications Capacity: 20L Power: 1500W Cooking Functions: Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill, Reheat Heating Technology: 360° heat circulation Reasons to buy Excellent price for a 20L air fryer oven Simple controls, ideal for first-time users Reason to avoid Lower wattage may increase cooking time slightly Fewer presets compared to digital touch models

Why choose this product? It offers a large 20L capacity, healthier cooking with less oil, and reliable performance at one of the lowest prices in the air fryer oven category. What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the product is user-friendly, cooks very fast, and offers multiple functions in one appliance. One buyer raised concerns about Faber’s paid installation for warranty activation, while also praising Amazon for heavy discounts, safe packaging, and quick delivery. Who should buy, and who should skip buying an air fryer oven? Who should buy: These budget air fryer ovens are ideal for small to mid-sized families, first-time air fryer users, and anyone cooking Indian snacks, paneer dishes, or quick meals daily without wanting complex controls. Who should skip: If you cook in large batches, bake frequently, or want advanced features like dual heating elements or smart app controls, premium air fryer ovens will suit you better. Is an air fryer oven practical for everyday Indian cooking? People often worry thatit may suit only fries and nuggets. In reality, a good air fryer oven can handle tikkas, vegetables, reheating rotis, and even baking. The key is usable capacity, temperature range, and presets that don’t overcook traditional dishes. What is the difference between an air fryer and an air fryer oven? Air Fryer: A regular air fryer is compact and basket-based. It’s best for quick snacks like fries, nuggets, cutlets, and small portions. It heats fast, uses less counter space, but has limited capacity and isn’t ideal for cooking multiple items at once. Air Fryer Oven: An air fryer oven is larger and works like a mini OTG. It comes with trays or racks, cooks more food at once, and is better for baking, grilling, roasting, and Indian meals like paneer tikka or reheating rotis. It’s more versatile but takes more space. Factors to consider before buying an air fryer oven Capacity and interior space: Choose a capacity that matches your household size. Multiple racks and usable interior space matter more than litre claims for everyday Indian cooking. Power and temperature range: Higher wattage helps faster preheating, but stable temperature control matters more for evenly cooking snacks, vegetables, and paneer without frequent manual adjustments. Airflow design and heating elements: Good air circulation ensures even browning. Models with well-placed heating elements reduce hot spots and improve consistency across trays. Controls and presets: Simple, clearly labelled controls work better than overloaded presets. Look for adjustable time and temperature options that let you cook Indian dishes accurately. Build quality and accessories: Check door strength, rack quality, and included accessories. Sturdy trays and easy-to-clean interiors improve long-term usability in daily cooking. Top 3 features of the best budget air fryer ovens

Budget air fryer oven Capacity Power Cooking Functions INALSA Aero Crisp 16L Air Fryer Oven 16L 1800W Air Fry, Bake, Grill, Roast, Dehydrate, Reheat (12-in-1) KENT Digital Air Fryer Oven 12L 12L 1800W Bake, Grill, Roast, Dehydrate, Rotisserie, Reheat SOLARA 12L Air Fryer Oven 12L 1800W Air Fry, Grill, Bake, Roast, Reheat (12 Presets) truTRTL 12L Air Fryer Oven 12L 1600W Bake, Grill, Roast, Rotisserie, Dehydrate, Reheat INALSA Aero Smart 23L Air Fryer Oven 23L 1700W Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate, Broil, Snacks, Pizza (16 Presets) Pigeon Air Fryer Oven 12L 12L 1800W Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Toast, Defrost Morphy Richards AirCrisp 25L Air Fryer Oven 25L (Air Fry + OTG) Air Fry, Bake, Toast, Broil, Dehydrate, Warm Faber 20L Air Fryer Oven 20L 1500W Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Grill, Defrost, Reheat

Air fryer oven Is an air fryer oven better than a regular air fryer? Yes, if you need more capacity and versatility. Air fryer ovens cook larger portions and can replace an OTG, toaster, and grill. Can I cook Indian food in an air fryer oven? Absolutely. You can cook samosas, paneer tikka, kebabs, vegetables, rotis, and even reheat curries efficiently. Do air fryer ovens consume a lot of electricity? No. They use less power than traditional ovens and cook faster, making them energy-efficient for daily use. Is preheating required in an air fryer oven? Some recipes benefit from preheating, but many air fryer ovens cook well without it, saving time.