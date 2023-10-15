Why does Apple unveil a new iPhone every year? Tim Cook explains

Technology giant Apple unveils the new lineup of flagship iPhone every year. The annual event is witnessed by billions of people across the world. The iPhone enthusiasts eagerly wait for the latest version of the premium smartphones. Since iPhone 1's launch in 2007, the smartphone has witnessed 15 upgrades till now.



But is it really necessary to launch a new iPhone every year? Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook was asked this question while speaking to Brut recently.



He replied,"I think having an iPhone every year for those people that want is a great thing. And what we do is we allow people to trade in their phones. And so, we resell that phone if it's still working. And if it's not working, we have got ways of disassembling it and taking the materials to make a new iPhone out of".



Apple unveiled its iPhone 15 at the ‘Wonderlust’ event on September 12. The new model comes with a USB-C charging port, the first for any iPhone. The move reflects requirements from European regulators to use USB-C and allows the use of the same charging cables already used for iPads and Macs.



Both the iPhone 15 Pro and other models have a brighter display, 48 megapixel camera and 100 per cent recycled cobalt in the batteries. Apple CEO Tim Cook holds a new iPhone 15 Pro during the 'Wonderlust' event at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California on September 12. (Reuters file)

The iPhone 15's satellite connectivity can now be used to summon roadside assistance. It has rolled out the feature with the American Automobile Association (AAA) in the United States.

The iPhone 15 Pro can capture what it calls "spatial videos" by using two of the device's cameras to capture a three-dimensional video. Those videos will be viewable on Apple's Vision Pro headset that is due out early next year.



The iPhone 15 costs ₹79,900 while the iPhone 15 Plus costs ₹89,900. The iPhone 15 Pro is worth ₹1,34,900 while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is worth ₹1,59,900.

