Why switch to iPhone? Apple showcases how the iPhone 17 handles everyday hiccups in new campaign

The campaign includes six films, each 15 seconds long. The setting is a palace where a messenger interrupts the king or queen with urgent updates. These range from lost devices to low battery and last-minute travel concerns. Each situation is resolved using a specific iPhone feature, linking the narrative to the broader theme of switching devices.

Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

Apple has rolled out a new campaign in India that centres on a simple question - why switch to iPhone? The “Drumbeats” campaign, which went live on April 26, uses short films set in a royal court to show how common phone-related issues can be handled using iPhone 17 features. The release is timed alongside the ongoing Indian Premier League to tap into a large viewership base.

Campaign Built Around Features Apple has built each film around a single function. The Find My app is shown as a way to locate missing devices, even when they are offline. It can also notify users if they leave a device behind in an unfamiliar place.

Fast charging is another focus. Apple says the iPhone 17 series can reach up to 50 percent charge in about 20 minutes with a supported adapter. The company also points to battery management features that adjust power usage based on daily patterns.

Visual intelligence tools are positioned as part of the switching argument. These tools allow users to scan text and objects using the camera. They can translate text, detect contact details and identify items. The feature can also connect with external services such as Google Search and ChatGPT, depending on user consent.