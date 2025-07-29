Will Indian-origin CEOs caught up in browser battle, Comet aiming to strike Google

In recent months, the AI war between tech giants has drastically shifted from AI chatbots to AI-powered browsers. Companies like Google, OpenAI, and Perplexity have already laid the foundations towards the shift. However, Perplexity’s new Comet browser has been gaining much attention recently, as a potential replacement for Chrome. Know how Google Chrome is constantly making advancements, and why it's a challenge for Perplexity’s Comet.(MINT_PRINT)

With Comet, Perplexity plans to revamp how users conduct searches or interact with browsers, and Google Chrome’s dominance could be the biggest factor in attracting users. For many, Chrome is not just a browser but a vast ecosystem that provides users with AI advancement, synchronisation across devices, security, and much more. Whereas Perplexity is just getting started, and it will take a great deal of time and effort to convince users to make the switch.

Now, as Chrome and Comet are caught up in a browser battle, will the new AI browser be able to make its space in the competitive market? Google is already running one step ahead by vastly rolling out its “AI Mode” across devices and other constant efforts that make it reliable for users, but challenging for Perplexity Comet.

Google's efforts to keep users on Chrome

We are all aware of the fact that Google Chrome is famous for being a dominant web browser, and it is just a title it gained overnight. Google has established its image among users that comes from strategic planning. While many questions regarding the future of Chrome with AI, Google is smartly playing its bet to retain its user base. We have found a few factors that keep users hooked to Chrome:

User experience: As mentioned earlier, Chrome is not just a web browser but a vast ecosystem that helps enhance user experience. The browser seamlessly integrates with Google services and syncs data, including tabs, history, passwords, bookmarks, and others, across devices. Therefore, it is quite easy to access Chrome’s data and recent research. Additionally, users also get extension support for various security and AI tools.

Constant innovation: Another reason that makes Chrome stand out from other browsers is constant innovation, deeper AI integration, new features, timely updates, and more that make it reliable and credible. Recently, we witnessed the “AI Mode” wave and how swiftly it integrates with Search, providing relevant information in a summarised manner along with links to sources.

User security: Chrome browser offers several built-in features which can also be customised by users, such as cookie and data management, privacy controls, and more. Furthermore, every now and then, Google enhances user security to protect them from scams and malicious websites.

Why this could be the biggest challenge for Perplexity Comet

While Comet is introduced as a powerful AI browser, the tool will initially struggle to gain users since it has an entirely new ecosystem. Therefore, establishing habits is challenging when users are acquainted with a tool for years. Hence, the transition could be complex for many users. Yet, Perplexity plans to gain its space as the default browser.

Additionally, Comet will constantly need to prove its performance and capabilities over Chrome dominance, and this could only be done once it gains trust in terms of security, ecosystem, new features, and other crucial advancements.

Another major deterrent for users to adopt Comet is the subscription model. To gain access, users must opt for the Perplexity Max subscription, which operates on an invitation-only basis. Whereas, Chrome is free to use, which not only attracts users but also helps companies monetise via Google Search and advertising.

Mobile Finder: Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold LATEST specs, features, and price