Windows 10 support is ending but users can keep it free for one more year

Windows 10 has served as a dependable operating system for almost a decade. Its balance of speed, security, and user-friendly design earned loyalty from casual and professional users alike. Over the years, Microsoft added steady improvements, making it one of the most widely adopted systems worldwide. However, as technology evolves, the company has shifted focus entirely to Windows 11. Support for Windows 10 officially ends in October 2025, leaving millions wondering how to prepare for the next phase.

Temporary Ways to Stay with Windows 10

Microsoft has not abandoned its users entirely. Clever strategies exist to extend the life of Windows 10 a little longer. The first involves linking the computer to OneDrive via the Windows Backup tool. This action automatically places the device in the Extended Security Updates programme, granting another year of updates until October 2026. The option is free, though users must manage storage carefully since OneDrive’s free allowance is limited.

Another option allows users to redeem Microsoft Rewards. By exchanging 1,000 points, they can receive security coverage at no cost. This programme benefits those already engaged with Microsoft services, such as Bing searches or Xbox achievements.

Paid Alternatives

For people who prefer a direct approach, Microsoft offers entry into the ESU programme for $30 annually. This path avoids the need for rewards or syncing and ensures updates continue for an additional year. While not free, it is a reasonable expense to keep a familiar operating system alive.

Government Urges Upgrade

Despite these stopgap solutions, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team has cautioned users about the dangers of holding onto Windows 10. Its advisory explains that unsupported systems quickly become vulnerable to cyber-attacks, placing personal and professional data at risk. It strongly recommends upgrading to Windows 11 for continued security.

Fortunately, the upgrade is free for devices that meet hardware requirements. Users can check their eligibility in Windows Update and begin the installation directly.

Preparing for the Future

The writing is on the wall for Windows 10. Though it may continue functioning, its lack of support makes it a risky option in the long run. Workarounds provide breathing room, but they do not replace full support. Transitioning to Windows 11 ensures a safer and more capable platform. Those who plan ahead will find the move less disruptive and more rewarding in the years to come.