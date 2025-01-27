Windows 11 to bring colour-coded battery indicator- Here’s how it will help users

Microsoft has introduced the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build which includes some new UI changes, OS improvements, and more. With the new preview build, Microsoft has introduced a new battery icon which will help users better understand the battery levels of their devices. Reportedly, it will consist of a colour-coded battery indicator which will include four different colours to let users know when the battery requires charging. Microsoft claims that this new indicator will enhance user experience as it will better communicate the battery status, keeping users updated on their device’s battery life. Know more about how the colour-coded battery indicator would work on Windows 11. Windows 11 introduces colour-coded battery indicator and percentage, know more.(Photo by Sunrise King on Unsplash)

Windows 11 colour-coded battery indicator

Microsoft shared a blog post confirming the new colour-coded battery indicator for Windows 11 devices. It revealed the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build (26120.3000 – KB5050103) will provide users with better communication of their battery status in four colour codes. These four colours will include, black which will indicate normal status, Green for charging, Yellow for alert for low battery, and finally Red for critically low battery.

Microsoft said, “This welcome enhancement is all about clarity, practicality, and keeping you off the dreaded "Oh no, my battery's dead!" cliff.” Microsoft also highlighted that these colour-coded battery statuses will address major communication barriers by providing “Clarity at a Glance”, colour diversity for visual impairments or cognitive difficulties, and universal appeal. The new battery icon will be placed on the taskbar system tray in the quick setting.

Apart from battery status understanding, Microsoft is also bringing a battery percentage option to Windows 11 PCs which is said to be one of the requested battery indicator feature. Reportedly, the battery percentage will be placed right next to the revamped battery icon, allowing users to get a glance at a battery life. To enable the battery percentage indicator, go to “Settings” and tap on “Power & battery” and and simply turn on the “Battery Percentage” feature.

Note that these new UI changes are currently available for some of the Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel and the stable version may take a little longer to roll out for all Windows 11 Pcs users.