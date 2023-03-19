With this WhatsApp feature, extract image right from text. Details here

WhatsApp has developed a feature that will allow users to extract text right out of images. This is according to Whatsapp news tracker WABetaInfo, which further noted that the ability to extract text from an image is being rolled out via WhatsApp for iOS 23.5.77 update. Representational Image

The official App Store, however, makes no mention of the text detection feature, said WABetaInfo, adding though it can confirm that the ability is indeed being launched. The following updates are mentioned on the App Store: Voice Status, and multitasking during WhatsApp call without the video getting paused.

The feature is not mentioned on the official App Store (Image courtesy: WABetaInfo)

How to test this feature?

As per the website, the Meta-owned platform also lets test you this option. For this, go to a picture with text. You will finally see a new button that will let you copy from the image.

Availability

The ability to extract text from a picture is being made available to more and more iOS users. To check if it has been enabled for your WhatsApp account, you must update the app to its latest version from the App Store.

