Wordle 922 hints and answers for December 28, 2023

Wordle's siren song beckons once more! Today's five-letter enigma, crafted by the ingenious Josh Wardle, sits poised to test your vocabulary prowess. Six guesses stand between you and victory, each a chance to crack the code and extend your glorious winning streak. Can you solve today's Wordle?(New York Times)

But fear not, intrepid puzzler! Our cunning hints and clues hold the key to unlocking this daily wordplay treasure. Not only will you conquer the day's Wordle, but you'll also mint a score worthy of bragging rights.

So, dive into the 901st level on this crisp December 28th Thursday.

Wordle Today Hints for December 28

Two vowels tango, five letters strong, where mastery and grasp join in a joyful song. No double dares to peek its head, just pure verb magic, waiting to be said. First comes the "L," like a leader's call, followed by N, where victory stands tall.

Can you crack this rhyming riddle's hold? What five-letter gem deserves to be told?

Wordle Today: Answer for December 28

For those who couldn't crack today's Wordle, don't fret! We've got the answer for you to keep your streak going strong. The solution to Wordle 922 dated Thursday, December 28, 2023, is-

LEARN

How to play Wordle

Wordle starts with a 5x6 grid of empty boxes where you guess a five-letter word. Colours indicate correctness: green for the right letter in the right spot, yellow for the right letter in the wrong spot, and grey for a letter not in the word.

What is Wordle?

In the heart of Brooklyn, a mind like a Rubik's Cube twists and turns, churning out daily wordplay odysseys known as Wordle. This is the domain of Josh Wardle, a software engineer with a penchant for intriguing social experiments. Each sunrise unveils a new five-letter enigma, a cypher begging to be cracked with wit and deduction. Can you navigate the maze of clues, eliminate imposters, and claim victory over the day's linguistic labyrinth?