Connections NYT hints and answers for December 28, 2023
Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - December 28, 2023
Dive into the wordplay vortex! Today's New York Times Connections challenge awaits, packed with 4 puzzles, each brimming with 16 cryptic clues. Can you weave your wit and deduction to unearth the elusive threads that bind them?
Hints whisper in the corners, and echoes of past puzzles linger, ready to guide your intellectual odyssey. So, adventurer, are you game for this December 28th wordplay journey? Let's unravel the mysteries together!
Connections Today Hints for December 28
Yellow: Car peripherals
Green: Rush in
Blue: The flying one
Purple: Music icons
If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.
Connections Today: These are categories
Yellow: PARTS OF CAR
Green: MOVE QUICKLY
Blue: BIRDS
Purple: JAZZ LEGENDS
Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….
Connections Today: Answer for December 28
Here is the #198 Connections' answer-
PARTS OF CAR: BUMPER, HOOD, TIRE, TRUNK
MOVE QUICKLY: BOLT, DART, DASH, ZIP
BIRDS: CARDINAL, JAY, LARK, SWIFT
JAZZ LEGENDS: HANCOCK, HOLIDAY, MONK, PARKER
If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.
How to play NYT Connections
Embark on Connections, your daily brain teaser adventure! Unravel sixteen tokens to unveil four intriguing themes. Delve into enigmatic puzzles where errors hold hidden secrets, all guided by subtle hints. Ready to kickstart this captivating wordplay journey?
What is NYT Connections?
Step aside, word aficionados! Wyna Liu's 'Connections' has stirred the New York Times, transforming the digital puzzle landscape! No more solo word wonders - this daily brain teaser offers four cryptic clues for your sorting pleasure. Harness your language skills, using your phone or web as aids, and conquer the perplexing 'Connections' challenge!