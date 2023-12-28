close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Connections NYT hints and answers for December 28, 2023

Connections NYT hints and answers for December 28, 2023

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Dec 28, 2023 12:00 PM IST

Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - December 28, 2023

Dive into the wordplay vortex! Today's New York Times Connections challenge awaits, packed with 4 puzzles, each brimming with 16 cryptic clues. Can you weave your wit and deduction to unearth the elusive threads that bind them?

Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)
Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

Hints whisper in the corners, and echoes of past puzzles linger, ready to guide your intellectual odyssey. So, adventurer, are you game for this December 28th wordplay journey? Let's unravel the mysteries together!

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

ALSO READ| Connections NYT hints and answers for December 27, 2023

Connections Today Hints for December 28

Yellow: Car peripherals

Green: Rush in

Blue: The flying one

Purple: Music icons

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: PARTS OF CAR

Green: MOVE QUICKLY

Blue: BIRDS

Purple: JAZZ LEGENDS

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

Connections Today: Answer for December 28

Here is the #198 Connections' answer-

PARTS OF CAR: BUMPER, HOOD, TIRE, TRUNK

MOVE QUICKLY: BOLT, DART, DASH, ZIP

BIRDS: CARDINAL, JAY, LARK, SWIFT

JAZZ LEGENDS: HANCOCK, HOLIDAY, MONK, PARKER

If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.

How to play NYT Connections

Embark on Connections, your daily brain teaser adventure! Unravel sixteen tokens to unveil four intriguing themes. Delve into enigmatic puzzles where errors hold hidden secrets, all guided by subtle hints. Ready to kickstart this captivating wordplay journey?

What is NYT Connections?

Step aside, word aficionados! Wyna Liu's 'Connections' has stirred the New York Times, transforming the digital puzzle landscape! No more solo word wonders - this daily brain teaser offers four cryptic clues for your sorting pleasure. Harness your language skills, using your phone or web as aids, and conquer the perplexing 'Connections' challenge!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out