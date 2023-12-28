Connections NYT hints and answers for December 28, 2023

Dive into the wordplay vortex! Today's New York Times Connections challenge awaits, packed with 4 puzzles, each brimming with 16 cryptic clues. Can you weave your wit and deduction to unearth the elusive threads that bind them? Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

Hints whisper in the corners, and echoes of past puzzles linger, ready to guide your intellectual odyssey. So, adventurer, are you game for this December 28th wordplay journey? Let's unravel the mysteries together!

Connections Today Hints for December 28

Yellow: Car peripherals

Green: Rush in

Blue: The flying one

Purple: Music icons

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: PARTS OF CAR

Green: MOVE QUICKLY

Blue: BIRDS

Purple: JAZZ LEGENDS

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

Connections Today: Answer for December 28

Here is the #198 Connections' answer-

PARTS OF CAR: BUMPER, HOOD, TIRE, TRUNK

MOVE QUICKLY: BOLT, DART, DASH, ZIP

BIRDS: CARDINAL, JAY, LARK, SWIFT

JAZZ LEGENDS: HANCOCK, HOLIDAY, MONK, PARKER

If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.

How to play NYT Connections

Embark on Connections, your daily brain teaser adventure! Unravel sixteen tokens to unveil four intriguing themes. Delve into enigmatic puzzles where errors hold hidden secrets, all guided by subtle hints. Ready to kickstart this captivating wordplay journey?

What is NYT Connections?

Step aside, word aficionados! Wyna Liu's 'Connections' has stirred the New York Times, transforming the digital puzzle landscape! No more solo word wonders - this daily brain teaser offers four cryptic clues for your sorting pleasure. Harness your language skills, using your phone or web as aids, and conquer the perplexing 'Connections' challenge!