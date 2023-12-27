Connections NYT hints and answers for December 27, 2023
Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - December 27, 2023
Embark on the New York Times Connections challenge! Solve four puzzles with 16 clues each. Use wit and deduction to find the elusive thread connecting them.
Seek hints and previous quest echoes to conquer the intellectual odyssey. Ready to start the wordplay journey for December 27th? Let's begin!
Connections Today Hints for December 27
Yellow: Artistic peripherals
Green: Caution
Blue: Prefixes
Purple: Fleck
If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.
Connections Today: These are categories
Yellow: ART MEDIUMS
Green: INDICATION OF THINGS TO COME
Blue: NAME PREFIXES
Purple: ___PEPPER
Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….
Connections Today: Answer for December 27
Here is the #197 Connections' answer-
ART MEDIUMS: CHARCOAL, INK, PAINT, PASTEL
INDICATION OF THINGS TO COME: MESSAGE, OMEN, SIGN, WARNING
___PEPPER: BELL, BLACK, DR, GHOST
If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.
How to play NYT Connections
Join Connections, a daily brain teaser! Decode sixteen tokens to reveal four themes. Discover hidden secrets within errors, guided by subtle hints. Are you prepared to begin this wordplay journey?
What is NYT Connections?
Move aside, word wizards! Wyna Liu's ‘Connections’ has shaken up the New York Times, revolutionizing the digital puzzle realm! Bid farewell to single-word marvels - this daily brain teaser presents four enigmatic clues for your categorization. Unleash your linguistic prowess, wielding your phone or web as tools, and triumph over the mind-bending challenge of ‘Connections’!