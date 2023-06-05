Apple WWDC 2023 from today. Want these features for iOS 17, macOS?

In a few hours from now (10:30pm IST), Apple CEO Tim Cook will deliver a keynote address, marking the beginning of the 2023 edition of the company's annual 5-day Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Apple will host WWDC 2023 at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, from June 5-9 . (Representational Image)

Tech enthusiasts waiting for Apple to unveil new products have some more time to kill. If you are among them, Zac Hall from 9 to 5 Mac has prepared a list of iOS 17 and macOS features he hopes the tech giant will announce at its flagship event.

iOS 17

For this latest version of the in-house iPhone-powering software, Hall says he would like to see version history in Notes, a feature the Mac already has for documents. Version history takes the user back to a state the document was in hours ago, if needed.

He also hopes iOS will get crossfade, as well as the ability to rearrange tiles in the Weather app, along with that to rearrange data sources (for example, shifting the tiles widget options on the Home screen.

iPad OS 17

Here, Hall would like the Cook-helmed company to bring the Lock screen customisation from iPhone to iPad, saying ‘it will be a big one if they pull it off.’ He also appeals for iPad to be made ‘more Mac-like’ in that there must be an option to position the app Dock on either side, not just bottom.

He also wants the Ferrite editing feature, already on iPad, to be brought to Mac.

macOS 17

Finally, for macOS 17, Hall wants ‘some love’ for notifications and widgets. He further hopes for an iOS-like alternative icon support.

