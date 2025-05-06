WWDC 2025: iOS 19, AI and iPadOS upgrades likely to be in focus

Apple's WWDC 2025 conference is fast approaching, and it's confirmed to take place on June 9, 2025. Apple is anticipated to announce major updates to its software platforms, including iOS 19. There is also likely going to be a big focus on artificial intelligence. T WWDC 2025 starts June 9, 2025.(Apple)

hat said, we now have further insight into what to expect at the event, thanks to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who reports that WWDC 2025 will likely revolve around three major themes. The first is redesigned operating systems, the second is the introduction of new Apple Intelligence features, and the third involves major upgrades to iPadOS. Here’s what you need to know

iOS 19 is expected to be a major redesign

Multiple reports so far have suggested that the update will feature translucent and transparent elements throughout the user interface, possibly even new app icons and animations. This shift in design is reportedly inspired by the visual language of visionOS, the software powering Apple’s mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro.

It remains to be seen whether these design elements will be carried over to other operating systems as well, including macOS, iPadOS, and watchOS.

Apple to go big with Apple Intelligence?

Apple rolled out Apple Intelligence with iOS 18.1 back in October last year. Since then, it has released iterative updates with each iOS version, including iOS 18.2, iOS 18.3, and iOS 18.4.

However, some features were delayed, such as the revamped Siri experience. It remains to be seen what Apple Intelligence will bring at WWDC 2025, especially since the company needs to catch up with rivals like Google and OpenAI, who currently have a significant lead.

What about iPadOS?

iPadOS is no longer just a scaled-up version of iOS. That distinction became clearer a few years ago when Apple introduced a range of additional features specific to the platform, and renamed it.

However, many users still feel that iPadOS doesn't offer the same level of productivity as macOS. For more intensive tasks, most users continue to prefer a full-fledged laptop like a MacBook. Given that iOS is set for a major upgrade this year, it wouldn't be out of the ordinary to expect that iPadOS will receive a major update as well. Imagine iPadOS more in line with macOS, enabling better productivity for users, that’s the possibility we are talking about.

