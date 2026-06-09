WWDC 2026: Apple announced iOS 27, Siri AI, macOS 27 Golden Gate and more

Apple has announced the next chapter of its software ecosystem at WWDC 2026, bringing major updates across all Apple devices. The keynote was largely focused on artificial intelligence, with Apple introducing a new AI-powered Siri to make its devices smarter and more useful in everyday tasks. Here's a quick look at everything Apple announced during WWDC 2026. WWDC 2026 puts AI at the centre of Apple's software future. (Apple) By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

Siri gets its long-awaited AI makeover The centrepiece of the keynote was Siri AI, a complete rebuild of Apple's voice assistant, which was due last year. The new Siri is conversational, context-aware, and capable of reading on-screen content. It can dig through users' messages, mails, and photos to answer questions. There is a new Siri app which keeps the history of all conversations, and it syncs across users' other Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.

Apple added a new animation for Siri on the Dynamic Island, which can be pulled down to open the Siri app. The all-new Siri AI will be available across iPhone 16 models or later, iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, and compatible iPad and Mac devices.

Don't like Liquid Glass UI? Disable it Beyond Siri AI, Apple announced iOS 27 with a refinement of last year's Liquid Glass design, bringing new improvements and a new user-adjustable transparency slider. It will let users completely turn off transparent glass elements or move to a more translucent design for better visibility. We got a new Apple Maps Flyover with richer and crisper imagery. The iOS 27 update will be available for iPhone 11 or newer.

macOS Golden Gate was announced. It is named after the iconic Northern California bridge, got Siri AI built into Spotlight, and can also use on-screen content for answering user queries. Apple also added some subtle UI changes to enhance the overall look and feel of the OS. macOS Golden Gate is compatible with Apple Silicon-powered Macs. Apple finally dropped support for Intel-powered Macs.

iPadOS 27 mirrors the iOS and macOS improvements, and watchOS 27 adds an AI-powered Siri assistant with follow-up question support, a revamped Smart Stack that surfaces contextual widgets based on user habits, Live Translation in Messages, and an enhanced Workout Buddy with personalised coaching insights.

tvOS 27, meanwhile, promises app launch speeds up to 30% faster than its predecessor, along with a redesigned Podcasts app and more responsive system animations. visionOS 27 for the Apple Vision Pro also received updates, though Apple kept details brief in the keynote itself.

New AI powered photo editing tools Apple released new features to the Photos app powered by Apple Intelligence with a big focus on Reframe feature. Users will be able to extend the edges of the images to reframe it. Spatial reframing is a feature which let user's reframe the photos after capturing using AI. Apple enhanced the cleanup feature as well and all these new features will be available across all devices running the latest OS.