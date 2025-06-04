WWDC25: Hello playlist is now live on Apple Music ahead of the event

Apple’s WWDC 2025 is now just 5 days away, which means soon the tech giant will introduce the new generation of software for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and others. Now, just ahead of the keynote on June 9, Apple has released the Hello playlist on Apple Music featuring 20 amazing tracks. This playlist is curated to create hype and excitement around the developer conference. This playlist consists of several genres of movies, such as upbeat pop, chill electronica, and others, to set the vibe before the event. Therefore, if you are also excited for the upcoming WWDC 2025, then know what the Hello playlist has in store for you. Apple releases Hello playlist on Apple Music just ahead of WWDC25.(Apple)

Also read: iPadOS 19 update: Apple to unveil redesigned Siri, menu bar and more at WWDC 2025

Apple WWDC 2025 Hello playlist

This year’s WWDC Hello playlist includes some amazing titles which may come to people’s liking. As usual, the playlist has 20 tracks, which is slightly over one hour of playtime. Every year, Apple introduces an exciting playlist for its developer's event, making it quite a unique way to create hype. This year’s playlist includes songs from artists such as Lorde, Ed Sheeran, Charli XCX, Benson Boone, Phoenix, Jamie xx, and PinkPantheress. If you also want to check out the playlist, then head towards Apple Music and tune in to the music playlist.

Also read: Apple unveils Pride edition sport band, watch face, and wallpapers to celebrate LGBTQ+ diversity - All details

Apple WWDC 2025: What to expect

This year’s developers conference will majorly focus on major software upgrades coming to iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and other devices. This year’s software is expected to be renamed as iOS 26 to match the year with the iOS version for simpler understanding. Furthermore, the new software is expected to bring a VisionOS-inspired design with translucent app icons, a first app redesign, and others. Therefore, reports suggest that iOS 26 is expected to be a major design revamp with new features, interface, and experiences.

Alongside software, Apple may also announce a few Apple Intelligence upgrades with new features. Previously, it was highlighted that Apple could bring a new software development kit (SDK), allowing thirsty developers to integrate Apple AI features into their services. Now, to gain greater insights, we will have to wait for the June 9 Apple event and know what the plan is for the upcoming year.

Mobile Finder: iPhone 17 Pro LATEST specs, features, and price