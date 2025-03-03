Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 India launch date revealed: Check all details



The Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra have finally been released in the global market at the Mobile World Congress 2025 event in Barcelona. Notably, they are the direct follow-ups to last year’s Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which were highly praised for their Leica-powered optics. Continuing the trend, the new phones also feature Leica-powered optics and offer numerous improvements, including a better telephoto lens, and of course, more powerful internals. That being said, Xiaomi India has also revealed the Indian release date for the smartphones, which is just a few days away now. Read on for the details. Xiaomi 15 Ultra continues to feature Leica-tuned optics..(Xiaomi)

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A26 launched with flagship AI features

Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15: India Launch Date

Xiaomi India, announcing the same via X (formerly Twitter), revealed that the Xiaomi 15 series, consisting of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra, will launch in India on March 11. The phones will be available on Amazon India, Xiaomi’s official website, and other retail outlets. It has also been confirmed that the Xiaomi 15 will be available in three colour options: black, green, and white, while the Xiaomi 15 Ultra could launch only in a silver chrome colourway.

Xiaomi 15 Series: Specifications

Since the phones have already launched globally, we are aware of their specifications. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra features a 6.73-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,200 nits peak brightness. The Xiaomi 15, on the other hand, has a slightly more compact 6.36-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel, which also supports 3,200 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of performance, both phones are powered by the latest Qualcomm flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Regarding RAM options, the Xiaomi 15 is expected to come with 12GB of RAM in India, while the Xiaomi 15 Ultra could feature 16GB of RAM.

The optics, undoubtedly a highlight of these devices, are still tuned by Lecia. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra gets a quad-camera setup consisting of a 200MP Leica telephoto lens, a 50MP primary Leica camera, a 50MP ultra-wide Leica camera, and a 32MP front-facing selfie camera. The Xiaomi 15, on the other hand, features a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 32MP selfie camera.

Both phones run Android 15 out of the box, layered with Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.0. They also feature ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanners and now come with IP68 dust and water resistance.

Also Read: iPhone 17e may launch in February 2026, following iPhone 16e’s annual release cycle: Report